Elkhart — Two candidates, Thomas Butler and Aaron Mishler, are vying for the title of the Democratic nominee for the upcoming Elkhart Common Council District 4.
The Goshen News recently sent candidate questionnaires to each of the candidates seeking the District 1 seat on the Elkhart Common Council.
Below is some background information, plus the submitted responses from both Democratic candidates.
THOMAS BUTLER
Age: 52
Education: Bachelor’s in Public Administration and Accelerated Master’s of Science from Indiana University Bloomington, O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, Fellow at Indiana University South Bend
Employment: truck driver
Family, hobbies, etc: trivia game show host, residential home restoration, community gardening and father of three independent hard-working young adults
AARON MISHLER
Age: 34
Education: U.S. Army Medic/Licensed Practical Nurse school, associate’s degree at Ivy Tech, associate’s degree in Nursing from Ancilla, Bachelor of Science in Nursing from WGU in progress
Employment: registered nurse
Family, hobbies, etc.: One daughter, Naomi, in the second grade, one Siberian Husky, exercising, music and reading
In addition to their biographical information, each candidate was asked to answer three questions relating to their candidacy for Elkhart Common Council. The questions and candidate’s responses are as follows:
Question 1: Please tell us, why do you want to serve as a member of the Elkhart Common Council?
Butler: My friends and neighbors implored me to run for City Council District One based on my education, qualifications, and the urgent needs of senior citizens, entrepreneurs, and the public safety of our downtown neighborhoods in this post-pandemic age.
Four years ago when I ran at-large and helped the Democrats win. We made a commitment to help all the neighborhoods of Elkhart City. I intend to help finish the job now in the spot where people seem to be hurting the most.
Pressing matters of drug use, crime, police response, absentee landlord neglect and the apparent importation and dumping of homeless from outside of our community into our downtown are all very difficult problems to solve that require the kind of relentless complex policy acumen that I possess.
Mishler: For the past three years I’ve served as the first district Councilman, fighting the good fight for the people of Elkhart. Working to increase transparency and accountability by sharing agendas, meeting minutes, and community information with those in the city.
Proposed and passed a small business grant program that has supported over 40 small businesses in our community, a homeowner-occupied repair grant program that has supported over 60 homeowners in our community (many seniors, or those on fixed incomes).
Worked across the aisle to pass rezones that have supported hundreds of new housing units in our community. We worked together to support hundreds of good-paying jobs hoping to join our community. I want to continue serving my community in that function.
Question 2: What are your qualifications for this position? Why do you feel you would be the best person for the job?
Butler: I hold a Bachelor’s in Public Administration and an accelerated Master’s Degree that U.S. News and World Report ranked at the time as the third best graduate school for government policy in our nation — Indiana University, Bloomington. I’ve worked for city and state governments in Indiana for years in the past and also as a federal contractor in the Washington, D.C., area.
I am a graduate of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce Leadership Academy and have served on the Board of Directors of the local chapter of the Elkhart Red Cross.
I was asked by Shelley Moore — one of the leaders of Elkhart City’s current economic development plan — to help her and her organization teach aspiring entrepreneurs through a partnership with Goshen College Business School called “The Assets Program” for over three years. I currently volunteer in South Bend doing similar work with minority entrepreneurs.”
Many publicly elected officials in smaller towns in Indiana are often business leaders or come from prominent families. While they are often good people with a heart for service — They aren’t always experienced in the kind of policy analysis that comes with managing something as complex and service diverse as a $100 million-a-year city budget.
The lack of specific expertise and training often results in the need to employ expensive outside contractors who may not always have our best interests at heart. It’s rare for someone with a specific background like mine to stay in one place long enough to be electable. Yet staying planted where the need is greatest is how we make the best use of our God-given talents in our short lives.
Mishler: I strive to bring accountability and transparency to the position. I’m very happy when constituents reach out to me with their concerns, from potholes to business concerns. My experience in the position allows me to continue service without any time needed to find my feet.
My experience as a medic in the military and a disaster response nurse has allowed me to function under pressure, and understand the importance of making sure our police and fire have the resources they need when an emergency strikes. Our officers and firefighters know they can count on me if there is something they need.
Question 3: If (re)elected to the school board, what would some of your top goals be when it comes to the position?
Butler: Seventy percent of the latest Federal Core Inflation numbers are housing related. We can’t build a new house in Elkhart County for less than $350,000. That means we must protect our precious resource of low-income housing downtown from neglect and abuse by residents and landlords alike.
We must provide more services to people over 65 years of age on fixed lower income in cooperation with our not-for-profit partners. Requests for services from the elderly with our leading provider are up 40% in a year and the proposed federal grants we have requested will help us only fill about 5% of the deficit needs.
We must study social service agency capacity and do a complete job of serving our homeless community. The subsidizing of importation of homeless people from outside of our city and the dumping of them downtown with few resources needs to be replaced with a holistic program of human restoration matching the capacity of our social services community.
Mishler: Continuing to fight the good fight for the residents of Elkhart. My four campaign points are: 1. economic development, a fair day wage for fair day’s work. 2. affordable housing, if you work in this city you should be able to afford to live here. 3: Supporting our police and fire, making sure that if you need help, police and fire will have the tools and training they need. 4. Quality of place, supporting our parks and infrastructure, making sure our streets and sidewalks are paved, our infrastructure is sound, and our parks the best in the county. If this is a platform you can get behind, remember to vote for Aaron Mishler for first district city councilman and help fight the good fight for our city.