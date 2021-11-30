Two recreational vehicle manufacturers were burglarized recently.
A person forced their way into Grand Design RV, 13861 C.R. 4, Bristol, and stole several items of merchandise and tools between 3:30 a.m. Nov. 19 and noon Friday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
An employee of Keystone RV, 2321 Eisenhower Drive North, Goshen, reported a burglary at the business at 8:42 a.m. Monday, according to a report from the Goshen Police Department.
An employee of Keystone RV at 2525 Linden Drive, also reported to Goshen police at 12:32 p.m. Monday that three employee vehicles had their windows knocked out.
THEFT
- Susie Aguilar, Ligonier, reported to Goshen police at 6:37 a.m. Monday that a person had stolen her purse while it was in an unlocked vehicle at 113 W. Washington St.
- An employee of Hoosier Hardwood Floors, 2114 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen police at 9:37 a.m. Monday that a catalytic converter was stolen from a truck belonging to the business.
- Goshen police were called to investigate a report of shoplifting at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 10:19 a.m. Monday.
- Jose Moreno Simental, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 2:31 p.m. Monday that his 2010 GMC truck was stolen from his property at 403 Post Road between Thursday and Sunday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Phillip Morgan, 517 New York St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:44 p.m. Monday that his vehicle’s windshield had been broken.
