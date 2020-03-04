GOSHEN — A man and a woman watching geese at the Goshen Dam Pond area ended up in the millrace at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday.
According to Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink, the two were in their vehicle watching geese when the vehicle went into the millrace rear first. They managed to get out of the submerged vehicle by themselves and climbed on top of it, he said.
Firefighters helped them to shore.
The two were transported to Goshen Hospital, Sink said.
