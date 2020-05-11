New deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported Monday in LaGrange and St. Joseph counties, while five of six local counties had increases in virus cases.
The Indiana State Department of Health announced the numbers today.
LaGrange, and St. Joseph counties had one new death each. LaGrange’s death toll is now two while St. Joseph County has had 26 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
New cases by county are: Elkhart, 10; LaGrange, zero; Noble, three, St. Joseph, 19; and Marshall, one.
Statewide, the ISDH reported 511 new positive tests for COVID-19. Total positive cases in the state are now 24,627.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. Nearly 43 percent of ICU beds and more than 81 percent of ventilators were available as of Monday, the ISDH news release shows.
A total of 1,411 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 32 over the previous day. Another 129 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 146,688 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 140,029 on Sunday.
The health department reported Marion County had the most new cases, at 178. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (19), Bartholomew (14), Hamilton (11), Hendricks (15), Howard (11), Johnson (19), Lake (58), Montgomery (12), Morgan (11), Porter (18), Shelby (11), St. Joseph (19) and Tippecanoe (11).
NORTHWOOD BANDS CONCERT
The NorthWood High School bands will hold their spring concert during a livestreaming event Friday at 7 p.m. Featured will be songs selected by the seniors in the bands, a news release about the event states. Those who want to watch the event can do so at www.northwoodbands.com/livestream or www.youtube.com/user/northwoodbands/videos
BROWN CEMETERY MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE CANCELED
The annual Memorial Day services at Brown Cemetery in Millersburg have been canceled due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is sponsored each year by the Millersburg American Legion and the Millersburg Lions Club.
CHAUTAUQUA CRUISE RESCHEDULED
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Chautauqua-Wawasee is rescheduling the May 21 Historical Lake Wawasee “Then & Now” S.S. Lillypad Cruise to July 31. Funds for all tickets that were purchased for the May 21 program are being refunded. No ticket exchanges are possible, according to organizers.
Those wishing to attend the July 31 cruise will need to purchase tickets. The cruise will begin at the Frog Tavern in Syracuse at 1 p.m. and last two hours. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased online at www.ChautauquaWawasee.org or www.facebook.com/ChautauquaWawasee.
The “Lake Wawasee, Then & Now” program is presented by local historian Ann Garceau of the Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum. Garceau will share stories about historic structures that stood around the lake, enabling participants to better visualize them with the aid of a provided pamphlet with historic and current pictures. Among places that she highlights will be the numerous hotels, marinas, entertainment venues, neighborhoods and historic homes.
STATE TAX DEADLINES
The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Monday extensions for some state tax deadlines.
In conjunction with the additional federal extensions provided by the Internal Revenue Service the DOR has extended the following Indiana deadlines:
• Individual estimated payments originally due on June 15, are now due on or before July 15.
• The deadline for filing a claim for refund of income tax set to expire between April 1 and July 14, is now extended to July 15 (including refunds of withholding or estimated tax paid in 2016).
• Corporate estimated payments due on April 20, May 20 or June 22, are now due on or before July 15.
• The corporate tax returns listed below due on May 15, June 15 or July 15, are now due on August 17. This includes forms IT-20, IT-41, IT-65, IT-20S, FIT-20, IT-6WTH and URT-1.
DOR announced several other filing and payment deadline extensions in mid-March. All changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found on DOR’s Coronavirus webpage at dor.in.gov/7078.htm.
Customers with questions about individual income taxes may call DOR Customer Service at (317) 232-2240. Customers with specific questions regarding corporate income taxes may call (317) 232-0129. Customer Service is available to take calls Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Customers may also email DOR using the online form at dor.in.gov/3392.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.