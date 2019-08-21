Two men were jailed after they allegedly fired shots at a house Tuesday night.
Elkhart County police report Jacob Hunt, 23, 14247 Ind. 120, Bristol, and Harmon Bowers, 24, 1610 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, were the men arrested. They were arrested on charges of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon and were incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
Police reported they were called at 11:31 p.m. to 522 N. Arbutus, west of Bristol, by a 29-year-old woman who said several shots were fired from a red passenger car. Arriving police officers spotted a car matching the description given by the woman and found Hunt and Bowers and a female passenger, were in the vehicle.
GUNSHOT FIRED AT BROOKSIDE
Someone fired a gunshot at a home in Brookside Manor early Tuesday.
Goshen police report they were called to 94 Brookside Manor at 1:42 a.m. on a report of a burglary in progress. Police said their investigation found that a gunshot had been fired in the direction of the home during the incident.
CRASH
A two-vehicle collision Tuesday left one driver complaining of pain.
Elkhart County police report Marlene Lantzer, 61, Goshen, was driving south on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 38 and stopped for the stop sign at the intersection but then failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming vehicle. That vehicle was being driven east on C.R. 38.
Police reported Sheena Randol, 30, Topeka, was the driver of the second vehicle. She was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital after complaining of abdominal pain.
Police said they cited Lantzer for failure to yield the right of way.
THEFTS
• Jaclyn Demott, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday her wallet was taken while she was at Goshen Middle School.
• Brandy Avila-Sandoval of Goshen told Goshen police Wednesday that her wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked along Harvest Drive.
ARRESTS
• Gabriel Acosta, 37, 1016 S. 15th St., was arrested by Goshen police at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday on charges of strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of children, according to a police report. Acosta was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Nicole A. Slocum, 35, 425 Riverside Drive, Constantine, Michigan, was arrested at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road on a charge of theft. Slocum was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Two teens were arrested on charges of theft Tuesday after a golf cart was reported stolen from Bethany Christian Schools.
Goshen police reported they were called to the school because the golf cart was taken. Police then arrested Jacuwan Bryant, 18, of 49 Winchester Trail, Goshen, and a 13-year-old boy on the charges. Both teens were released pending a court date.
DAMAGE REPORTED
• LaMar Shidler told Goshen police Tuesday that his mailbox had been damaged Tuesday at 601 Colorado St.
• Ronald Davidizar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday that someone vandalized a house he owns at 518 E. Jefferson St.
• Goshen police officer Jamie Hochstetler reported that at 3:37 a.m. Wednesday, he noticed low-hanging wires at North Main and Middlebury streets. The officer found that a tractor-trailer had struck a light pole, which caused the wires to hang low.
VEHICLE ENTERED
Jordan Garcia reported to Goshen police someone entered a family member’s vehicle while it was parked at 2506 Industrial Drive Tuesday morning.
