NORTH FORT Myers [mdash] Lois M. Rickard, 84, formerly of New Paris, Indiana, died June 24. A visitation will be at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.