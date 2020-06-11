GOSHEN — Three people were injured in a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
An officer made a traffic stop in the 100 block of south 7th Street at 7:33 p.m., according to a news release from Goshen police, and discovered the vehicle was occupied by subjects who had just been involved in a shooting in the 300 block of south 10th Street.
According to the news release, the shooting victims included one female and two males, who were all transported via ambulance for treatment of their injuries.
Several residents who were standing near the incident on 7th Street said they were outside of their homes on Washington Street when the shooting occurred and they did not hear gunshots or noises until police arrived. One woman said she saw a man on the ground at that location, and that two men were taken away by ambulance. At that scene Thursday evening, a Chrysler 400 sat with the driver-side door open and surrounded by police tape at the stop sign at the intersection of 7th and Washington streets.
Residents who were standing outside the taped-off section of Jefferson Street said they heard several gunshots then saw people running in between houses. Angel Canales-Barsoda was outside her house with her children and some of their friends when the incident occurred. She said she heard seven or eight rounds of gunshots.
“This makes me question the safety of this neighborhood .... even more than I already do,” Canales-Barsoda said. “It’s really hard to let your kids come outside and play but people still do and we just try to proceed with caution. None of this should happen.”
At the scene on Jefferson and 10th streets, police had two men in the back of their cruisers as the investigation continued Thursday night. In the news release, Goshen police said several subjects were transported to the Goshen Police Department to provide statements.
The names of the victims are being withheld as the incident remains under investigation, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Goshen Police Department at police@goshencity.com or by calling 574-533-4151.
