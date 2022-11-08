GOSHEN — It appears two long-delayed housing projects planned for the Goshen millrace may have fallen through.
During their meeting Tuesday afternoon, Goshen Redevelopment Commission members approved resolutions authorizing the termination of two agreements with River Art LLC and Millrace Townhomes LLC for the construction of the River Art apartment complex project and the Millrace Townhomes project, both of which were planned for construction along the millrace.
As proposed, the River Art project involved construction of a four-story, 46-unit upscale apartment building near the intersection of South Third and Jefferson streets at a cost of about $11 million.
As part of that project, InSite also redeveloped the north half of the nearby Hawks Building into apartments or condominiums, plus a common-space coffee/art gallery at a cost of about $3.6 million.
As for the Millrace Townhomes project, that project involved construction of approximately 16 townhomes, ranging in size from 2,500 to 3,000 square feet, at a site generally located north of Douglas Street and south of Purl Street between River Race Drive and the millrace.
As proposed, homes at the site would feature private garages, decks and courtyards. Total private investment had been projected to be about $4.2 million.
PROJECTS ROADBLOCKS
Faced with project delays due primarily to COVID-19 and the resulting increase in construction prices, Scott Sivan, an architect with Mishawaka-based firm InSite Development who has been helming the two projects, went before the commission back in February to request timeline extensions for the River Art and Millrace Townhomes projects, and the commission finalized those timeline extensions during their April 12 meeting.
According to Becky Hutsell, redevelopment project manager for the city, while the Hawks portion of the first agreement has been completed, the other two developments have experienced significant delays, primarily due to COVID and the resulting increase in construction prices.
The original agreement for the River Art/Hawks development was executed back in March of 2018. As part of that agreement, it was noted that River Art LLC must invest a minimum of $5 million into the River Art project by Sept. 26, 2021, as one of the stipulations for the Redevelopment Commission agreeing to transfer the land’s title to the developer.
However, due to significant delays resulting from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, that timeline quickly became unachievable, and an extension was granted to July 1, 2024, with a required commitment that River Art LLC provide the commission updated drawings for the River Art apartment project by Aug. 9 and commence construction by June 1, 2023, or risk termination of the agreement and return of the property to the city.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Hutsell reported that River Art LLC has not been able to fulfill those commitments, and recommended that the commission terminate the agreement and release the developer from all obligations under the agreement provided that the following conditions are met:
• River Art LLC is obligated to pay the commission for the lease of the Third Street real estate in an amount totaling $5,600.
• River Art LLC must pay the commission the principal sum for $250,000, which consists of a $100,000 loan that the commission paid to River Art, and a $150,000 payment from LaCasa to River Art in exchange for the commission’s satisfaction of a $250,000 obligation that LaCasa owed Redevelopment.
• River Art LLC must pay all interest accruing on the principal amount of $254,000 at the rate of 1% since May 1, 2018, through the date of termination. River Art has made no interest payments to the commission to date. Interest due on the unpaid principal is $2,540 per year — $211.67 per month — for a total amount due through Dec. 31, 2022, of $11,853.36.
• River Art LLC is not required to pay $4,000 for the purchase price of the Third Street property provided River Art releases and quit claims all interest in the Third Street property to the commission.
With authorization to terminate the River Art agreement approved, Hutsell noted that she will be sending a written notice to the developer setting forth the above conditions.
MILLRACE TOWNHOMES
As for the Millrace Townhomes project, the original agreement for that project was executed back in June of 2019.
As part of that agreement, Millrace Townhomes LLC had committed to purchasing the first two building lots at the site by Aug. 31, 2020, and having the first two townhomes constructed by Oct. 31, 2020, with the remaining 14 townhomes to be constructed by Dec. 31, 2024.
However, as with the River Art project, Hutsell explained that the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in significant delays for the townhomes project, requiring reevaluation of the overall project plan and timeline.
As such, the developer requested the following adjustments to its timeline for the townhomes project:
• That the requirement for purchase of the first two building lots be extended from Aug. 31, 2020, to June 1, 2023;
• That the required building size be reduced from 3,000 square feet to 1,400 square feet;
• That the requirement for construction of the first two buildings be extended from Oct. 31, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2023;
• That the requirement to have all buildings constructed by Dec. 31, 2024, be extended to June 1, 2026; and,
• That the requirement to own all lots by June 1, 2024, be extended to Sept. 1, 2025.
As with the River Art project, Millrace Townhomes LLC was required to provide the commission with updated drawings and details regarding the project for approval no later than Aug. 9 and commit to commencing construction by June 1, 2023, or risk termination of the development agreement.
Hutsell noted Tuesday that the commission has not received any updated drawings for the development to date, and as such the commission’s members voted to authorize Hutsell to send a written notice of default giving the developer 30 days to remedy or cure the default, after which the agreement will be terminated.