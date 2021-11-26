CROMWELL — Two people are dead following a Thanksgiving Day two-vehicle crash in Noble County.
The occupants of one vehicle, a 2010 Dodge Challenger, Riley M. Simpson and Terrence A. Suddon, both 20, and of Milford and Syracuse respectively, were pronounced dead at scene of the crash, which took place Thursday at 3:55 p.m., according to a Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release. The driver of the other vehicle, a 2013 Ford Explorer, has been identified as Efrain Murillo, 26, and the other occupant vehicle has been identified as Fernanda Ruvalcaba, 25, both of Ligonier.
According to investigators, the Explorer driven by Murillo entered the intersection of C.R. 200 North and C.R. 900 West and was struck by the Challenger driven by Simpson. Both vehicles come came to rest southeast of the intersection.
Murillo and Ruvalcaba were taken to Parkview Regional Hospital for emergency treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time. Police reported that Murillo was unlicensed at the time of the crash.
As of Friday afternoon the exact cause of the crash was still under investigation.
