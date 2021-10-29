Police & Rescue News

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY - An Indiana State Police investigation resulted in two juveniles being taken into custody after threats were made to students at LaVille Jr./Sr. High School.

Around noon Friday officials at the LaVille Jr./Sr. High School were made aware of students circulating on social media a list of students names that two students intended to do harm to at a school dance, according to an ISP news release. School officials immediately contacted the ISP Bremen Post, and an investigation began.

As a result, two 13-year-old females were taken into custody for intimidation and conspiracy to commit murder. Both juveniles were taken to the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center.

React to this story:

1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you