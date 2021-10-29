ST. JOSEPH COUNTY - An Indiana State Police investigation resulted in two juveniles being taken into custody after threats were made to students at LaVille Jr./Sr. High School.
Around noon Friday officials at the LaVille Jr./Sr. High School were made aware of students circulating on social media a list of students names that two students intended to do harm to at a school dance, according to an ISP news release. School officials immediately contacted the ISP Bremen Post, and an investigation began.
As a result, two 13-year-old females were taken into custody for intimidation and conspiracy to commit murder. Both juveniles were taken to the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.