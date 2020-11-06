SHIPSHEWANA — Two men are in jail on arson charges after a fire destroyed the Rosewood Fellowship church early Thursday.
Arrested were Andrew E. Yoder and Michael John Wengerd of Topeka.
Information from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department states that at 5:53 a.m., a passer-by called the emergency dispatch center to report the fire at 5705 N. 900 West. The church is located south of U.S. 20 and west of Ind. 5.
Responding police and fire personnel found the church engulfed in flames, according to police.
Replacement of the Rosewood Fellowship church and its contents was estimated at $500,000, according to the information from police.
The police information said the investigation by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana Fire Marshal’s Office and the ATF of the South Bend Field Office, revealed the fire as suspicious in nature. Also, a surveillance system on the church recorded two men and a dark SUV-style vehicle at the church from 12:53 a.m. until 2:15 a.m.
Police discovered that Yoder and Wengerd were in a black 2006 Jeep Commander when they were arrested earlier that morning by LaGrange County deputies during an intoxicated driving investigation and a warrant service.
Police reported that property believed to have been taken from the Rosewood Fellowship church was found in the black Jeep Commander.
Both Yoder and Wengerd are facing a count of arson of a church and two counts of burglary.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
