GOSHEN — Two people were injured at 6:11 p.m. Friday when a pickup struck a utility pole along Pike Street and then careened into the wall and a window of the Wendy’s restaurant.
Goshen police reported Dylan Westbrook, 27, Goshen, told police he passed out while driving west on Pike Street and his vehicle struck a utility pole east of Huron Street, crossed Huron Street, struck the curb on the west side of Huron Street, then crossed the parking lot of Wendy’s on the east side of the building and hit the wall and window.
Police reported a trash can inside the restaurant was struck and pushed into a customer, Timothy Nafziger of Goshen. Nafziger had a red mark on his side and was cleared by paramedics at the scene.
Westbrook was taken by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of chest pain. Police said the driver was not intoxicated at the time of the crash. Police said there was an odor of alcohol at the scene, but that odor was caused by broken bottles in the back of the truck.
Police estimated that all damage from the crash ranged from $10,000 to $25,000. The restaurant remains open.
