Officers responded to a call regarding a vehicle versus a bicyclist at 3:53 a.m. Thursday, after another which took place one less than 24 hours earlier.
Manuel Velazco, 50, of Goshen, was struck by what a witness believed to be a dark-colored Dodge Durango. Velazco told Goshen city officers that he was in the middle of the intersection at South Main Street and Kenwood Place when an unknown vehicle struck the rear of his bicycle, causing him to fall forward onto the pavement. The bicycle’s wheel was extremely damaged.
The driver left the scene without providing any information or calling police. Velazco suffered abrasions on his arms and face and was treated at the scene but refused to go to the hospital.
At 9:18 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to the 11000 block of U.S. 20. Brian Seek, 52, Minnesota, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado when he collided with a bicycle, from the rear, ridden by Wanda Chupp, 52, Middlebury, heading in the same direction. Seek’s vehicle minor sustained damage but the bicycle was totaled.
Chupp was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for possible head and internal injuries, and Seek was cited for following too closely. The crash remains under investigation.
THEFT
Francis Valle, of Elkhart, reported to Goshen police at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday that money had been taken out of his wallet while at work.
ARREST
Kristopher Lee Goodyear, 45, 72833 C.R. 29, Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave.