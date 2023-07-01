DUNLAP — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash which took place Saturday at a stop-sign intersection in Dunlap.
Adah Lynn, 77, Elkhart, was driving a 2008 Hyundai Azera southbound onto Elkhart Road, from Arlene Ave., at 5:06 p.m., an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office news release stated. A 2015 Harley Davidson Electra Glide, driven by Thomas Bennett, 33, Elkhart, was heading south on US 33, with Gypsy Bennett, 32, also of Elkhart, as a passenger. Bennett's motorcycle was struck by Lynn's vehicle at the intersection.
Gypsy Bennett sustained head injuries and was taken to Memorial Hospital, while Thomas Bennett reported body pain and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital. Failure to yield by Lynn was listed as the cause of the crash.
Lynn was wearing her seatbelt at the time, but Thomas Bennett and Gypsy Bennett were not, the report added. The motorcycle sustained all around damage.