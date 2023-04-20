ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a double shooting which took place at 12:59 p.m. Thursday.
Dispatch received a 911 call from a caller regarding two wounded individuals observed on a porch in the 800 block of Hiawatha Dr., an EPD news release stated.
"Upon arrival, officers observed an adult male and adult female with apparent gunshot wound(s)," the release added. "First responders rendered first aid and transported both individuals to local hospitals. At last information, the wounds sustained by the male appear to be non life-threatening. Initial information indicated that the female’s injuries also appeared to be non life-threatening, but we do not have a current update on her condition at this time."
This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public. Updates will be provided as they become available.