A hit-and-run driver left two people slightly injured after a crash Saturday at 8:29 p.m.
Goshen police reported Frida Farrera Velasco, Goshen, was driving east on West Pike Street when another vehicle traveling north on High Street failed to stop, colliding with Farrera Velasco’s vehicle. The fleeing driver drove northwest on Elkhart Road without stopping.
Farrera and her passenger, Alexa Rodriguez of Goshen, were both treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.
In another hit-and-run incident, Goshen police reported they arrested Angel Murrillo Martinez, 18, 609 N. Harrison St., Goshen, on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, illegal consumption of alcohol and false informing.
Police allege that Martinez was the driver of a vehicle that struck two parked cars and a house at 503 Chicago Ave. at 9:39 p.m.
Police said there were no injuries reported in the incident. Police did not report where Martinez was arrested.
THEFTS
• Goshen police received a report Sunday that the Abshire Park pavilion, 1302 E. Lincoln Ave., had been burglarized. Police did not report what was taken.
• Shannon Acosta, Goshen, told Goshen police Friday that someone had stolen her dog from 1707 Westplains Drive.
• A stolen car from Michigan was recovered by Goshen police Friday at 2:18 p.m. Police reported the car was found parked at East Goshen Mennonite Church, 17861 Ind. 4.
• A pocketbook owned by Jocelyn Logan, was stolen while the owner was shopping at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Friday, according to a Goshen police report.
• John Kolb reported to Goshen police Friday that someone stole a trailer from 1212 Waterford Circle.
• An employee at Redskin Express gas station, 624 Lincolnway East, reported to Goshen police Friday that someone stole cigarettes from the store that morning.
• Katie Kinder, 417 Arbor Court, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that someone burglarized her home at 1:11 p.m. Saturday.
• Marie Heaney, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that her home at 61108 C.R. 17, was burglarized Saturday and her property was stolen.
VANDALISM
• A Goshen Parks Department employee reported to Goshen police that on Saturday someone damaged the men’s bathroom at Pringle Park.
• Kyle Kenyon of New Carlisle, told Goshen police someone scratched his vehicle while it was parked Friday at 4522 Elkhart Road.
DOG BITE
A 10-year-old male was bitten on his left thigh by a dog in the 1300 block of Harvest Drive Friday at 7:34 p.m. Goshen police were called to Gosen Physicians’ Urge Care to take the report.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Goshen police and paramedics responded Sunday at 6:20 p.m. to the 1600 block of Monroe Street on a report of a man in a vehicle who appeared to be deceased.
The police report states a 40-year-old man was indeed dead in the car and that the death does not appear to be suspicious. Police said the investigation is continuing in the case.
ARRESTS
• A Goshen man was cited and released on a charge of theft Sunday.
Goshen police report they were called to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, on a report of shoplifting. While at the store police cited Brent Gibson, 19, 610 Center St., and released him pending a court date.
• Scott Lye-Lee, 36, and Sarah Harmon, 22, both of 407 N. Indiana Ave., Goshen, were jailed Tuesday after Goshen police arrested them on drug charges at 1:09 a.m.
Police reported the two were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, syringes and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and Sunnyside Ave. in Elkhart.
• Shane Tucker, 29, 30096 Tower Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at Cottage Avenue and Jefferson Street at 3:20 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. The arrest followed a traffic stop, according to the police report.
Tucker was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Angel Galvan, 19, 511 Cross St., Goshen, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, narcotic drugs and marijuana after being stopped by Goshen police Friday at 9:42 p.m. at North Seventh Street and East Oakridge Avenue.
He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Humberto Sanchez Cortes, 33, 1710 April Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:57 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Greene Road on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Police were called to the scene on a report of a driver slumped over the wheel of a vehicle.
He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Juan Calderon Ramos, 34, 1334 Sweet Clover Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 9:42 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Police reported the arrest occurred at Berkey and Indiana avenues and that Calderon Ramos was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Angela Fry, 36, who was described by Goshen police as being homeless, was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped while driving at South Main and West Washington streets. She was released pending a court date.
• Larry Kubsch, 50, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated by Goshen police Friday at West Pike Street and Chicago Avenue. The arrest occurred at 3:12 p.m.
Kubsch was transported to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Marshall Elliott, 35, of 1375 Park 33 Blvd., Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a collision at 2:07 p.m. Friday.
Goshen police said Elliott was one of the drivers involved in the crash and he was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Steven Hendrix, 54, 3227 Pickwick Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:12 p.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Goshen police were called to a home along Greene Road Saturday at 2:50 p.m. and arrested a male juvenile on charges of domestic battery and being incorrigible. The boy was released to his parent pending a court date.
• Joshua Beckley, 23, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of theft after Goshen police said they found him in possession of a stolen trailer in the 600 block of West Pike Street at 6:49 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested by Goshen police Saturday at 1:40 a.m. after a traffic stop near Pike Street and Chicago Ave. The teen was arrested on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol and was released to a parent pending a court date.
• Troy Coblentz, 47, 302 Constitution Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 2:54 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Coblentz was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• A 17-year-old male was arrested at 1:39 a.m. Saturday by Goshen police on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol. The arrest occurred at 429 W. Pike St. He was released to a parent.
ASSAULTS
• Danilo Alvarez, 32, Goshen, told Goshen police he was battered by people he knows at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at 312 Stone Drive. Alvarez received bruises and contusions during the incident and was treated at Goshen Hospital, according to Goshen police.
• A 58-year-old man told Goshen police Sunday that at 7:55 p.m. he was battered at 302 S. Seventh St. by someone he knows. Police did not report if the man was injured.
CAR CHASE
A Goshen police officer was involved in a high-speed pursuit through Elkhart County and into St. Joseph County Saturday at 6:54 p.m.
Police reported the officer attempted to make a traffic stop for a vehicle with expired plates at C.R. 45 and Sunnyside Boulevard when the driver drove away.
Police said the chase was terminated in Mishawaka due to safety concerns.
CRASHES
• Angela McLean, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Saturday that at 11:45 that night her vehicle collided with another vehicle at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road and the other driver left the scene without providing information.
• Randy Bender, Middlebury, told Goshen police Friday at 12:10 p.m. that he was involved in a collision at North Fifth Street and East Lincoln Avenue and the other driver left the scene without reporting their information.
