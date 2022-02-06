The Elkhart Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 3:08 p.m. Saturday, at 146 Manor Ave.
“Upon arrival, fire crews found a 1- stall unattached garage fully involved by fire and spreading to the house,” EFD Deputy Fire Marshal Rob McClintic said in a news release. “The fire was also spreading to the house and garage next door to the south. Fire crews used 2 ½ and 1 ¾ inch hose lines and attacked the fire in the garage while simultaneously extinguishing the other structures. There was heat and fire damage to two houses and to garages.”
There were no injuries to fire crews or occupants, and an occupant was working in the garage at the time of the fire.
After the investigation the cause of the fire was ruled accidental, and The Red Cross was called for assistance.
ARRESTS
- Michael Taylor, 50, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 12:35 a.m. Sunday, near the intersection of C.R. 109 and C.R. 4, during a traffic stop. Taylor refused to submit to a certified chemical test and was intoxicated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Diona Hunt, 28, South Bend, was arrested on a charge of prescription fraud at 5:13 p.m. Friday, at CVS Pharmacy at 4:10 Main St., Goshen. Hunt was found to have been in possession of two fraudulently filled prescription drugs as she exited the pharmacy drive through window and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
James Lamar, 84, Goshen, was found deceased in his home, near the 500 block of East Lincoln. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit responded to the scene. No foul play is suspected.
CHECK FRAUD
A 46 year-old Goshen man reported at 8:56 a.m. Friday that he was the victim of check fraud.
