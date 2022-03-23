ELKHART — Two of the five overdose cases reported in the City of Elkhart Friday, within a 10-hour period, were fatalities, the city is reporting.
“At this point, we do not have any additional information on the substances involved other than to say they were most likely street drugs laced with something,” City Director of Communications Corinne Straight said by email Wednesday. “Toxicology tests are being performed, but will take a while to be completed.”
Straight reported that there were two additional overdoses over the weekend, but no additional fatalities.
“We are doing our best to communicate to the community that while there is always risk associated with drug consumption, at this time, the risk is incalculable and the makeup of these drugs is more uncertain than users are used to,” Straight said.
On Saturday, in follow up, the City of Elkhart released a video on social media in which Mayor Rod Roberson, Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore, and Fire Chief Shaun Edgerton briefly addressed the issue.
Roberson mentioned that, over the past month, there has been a “dramatic” increase in the number of overdoses reported in the city, which has led to several deaths, which suggested an “unknown substance” had been introduced into the specific drugs involved.
Furthermore, local residents were encouraged to become familiar with Narcan, that has the generic name naloxone. The drug is carried by all city firefighters and paramedics and is used in overdose cases and can be purchased at local pharmacies, where training in how to administer it is available.
Sgt. Ted Bohner is public information officer for Indiana State Police District 24 in Bremen.
“My department has not had to specifically respond to any of the recent incidents of overdoses,” Bohner said by email Wednesday. “When incidents like you mention happen, with multiple incidents in a short period of time, it typically means that a particular ‘load’ or shipment of drugs have been laced with something, most likely fentanyl. Fentanyl is highly potent in very small amounts and causes many deaths and overdoses.”
All of our troopers, and officers from many other departments, carry naloxone to administer in suspected overdose cases.
“This is also available for the general public to buy as well,” he added. “Naloxone has saved many lives but it is not the long-term solution. Getting people free of the strong grip of addiction is the answer. This is easier said than done so I don’t mean to oversimplify or make it sound like this is easy for people in the grip of addiction. Using these drugs is much like playing with poisonous snakes, you most likely will get bitten at some point. You shouldn’t get a false sense of security that the antivenin (Naloxone) is readily available. We need people to stop playing with snakes and have the support systems available for success.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.