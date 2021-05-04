MILFORD — Two people were killed and a third injured in a three-vehicle crash on Ind. 15 at 10:43 a.m. Monday.
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office reported Ray B. Frost, 77, Larwill and Mary L. Velazquez, 51, of Winona Lake were the drivers who died at the scene of the crash. Ciera N. England, 26, Leesburg, complained of head pain and was taken by ambulance to a Warsaw hospital.
Police reported Frost was driving a Nissan Rogue north on Ind. 15 south of C.R. 1000 North and attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him. Frost’s vehicle collided with England’s southbound Pontiac G6. Frost’s vehicle then continued north in the southbound lane and struck a Honda minivan driven by Velazquez. Frost was ejected from his SUV and was pinned beneath it after it rolled.
The crash remains under investigation, according to police.
