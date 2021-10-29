Two children were killed in a single-vehicle accident north of Wakarusa Friday afternoon.
At approximately 3:50 p.m. Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on C.R. 3 north of C.R. 38, according to a news release. Preliminary investigation determined that Jessica Tubbs, 28, Elkhart, was operating a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero traveling south on C.R. 3.
The vehicle left the west side of C.R. 3 striking a utility pole on the passenger side and continued south off of the roadway, striking a tree. Tubbs was transported to Elkhart General Hospital with life threatening injuries.
Two children in the back seat, ages 3 and 5, were declared deceased at the scene, the release said.
A child in the front passenger seat, age 8, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This incident is under investigation by the Elkhart County Crash Investigation Team.
