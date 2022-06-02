GOSHEN — A two-day celebration begins this Friday in Goshen. Sidewalk Days is the theme for June’s First Fridays’ event.
The party begins at noon on Friday, with live music by Anna P.S. in the 100 block of East Washington Street until 2 p.m., Nayo Ulloa from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m., Starheart from 5 – 7 p.m. and The Dawg from 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Throughout the weekend, visitors can explore various stores, exhibits and activities, including purchasing local art from Amy Chupp, Josh Cooper, Todd Helmuth, Stephanie Honderich, Abby Kramer, Sadie Misiuk, Lindsay Monge, Pamela Serna, Angela Studebaker, and Naila Suleiman. The Goshen Arts Council is also hosting the Goshen Painter’s Guild and the Goshen Photographer’s Guild. Visit the garage to view and purchase local art.
There will be a beer tent featuring the Goshen Brewing Co., as well as food vendors and tents including All Over Creations, Bela’s House, Ben’s Pretzels, CCW Church, Golden Star Kettle Corn, Jake’s Foods, Life Point church, Rulli’s Pizza Truck and That Guy’s Gourmet Ribs.
Also on Friday, educational activities hosted by the Elkhart River Restoration Association will be focused on sharing information about local wildlife and regional conservation efforts. The ERRA along with the Elkhart County Soil & Water Conservation District and the City of Elkhart’s aquatic biologist will share information about local wildlife and regional conservation efforts.
In addition to the many activities and sales, a new First Fridays’ family tent will offer parents a place to feed and change young children sponsored by Goshen Health Systems. The tent offers private areas for nursing mothers, changing tables and complimentary diapers and wipes. A First Fridays attendant will staff the tent to provide additional support to families during the event. The tent makes its first appearance during June’s two-day First Fridays event, Sidewalk Days, but will be a regular feature through October.
On Saturday, music continues with The Dean’s List from 10 a.m. to noon, Brides of Neptune from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m., and Joe Baughman + The Righteous Few from 3 – 5 p.m. Free music from the First Fridays stage is provided by Globe Radio 91.1 FM WGCS.
At Constant Spring, 219 S. Main St., lunch will be served Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., with outdoor seating available.
An Art Exhibit by Franklin Boggs (1914-2009) commemorating Memorial Day and Independence Day will also be on display at the Goshen Historical Society, 124 S, Main St. during First Fridays and through August. Boggs, a 1932 graduate of Goshen High School, studied art in Fort Wayne and at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, before he became famous for his paintings of medics working behind the lines in the South Pacific in 1944. He painted post office murals for the Works Progress Administration and then for the Tennessee Valley Authority project.
The Imagination Spot, 111 E. Washington St., is also celebrating a three-year anniversary, with customer appreciation specials all weekend. Woldruff’s Footwear, 129 S. Main St., will have over 500 pairs of sale rack summer sandals.
At Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., Dawn Burns, author of “Evangelina Everyday,” and Mike Gallo, author of “No More Games,” will be on site to discuss their coming of age novels. Both books are also available in the store or online at fablebooks.com.