Two climate reports caught my attention this week.
One came from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, detailing that in 2022, 18 different climate related disasters separately caused more than $1 billion of damage each, and collectively caused $165 billion of damage in the US. The other report came from the Rhodium Group and described that while our nation’s greenhouse gas emissions were lower in 2022 than in 2021, our emissions are still growing and pushing us toward greater climate calamity rather than greater stability.
There are lots of minutiae to sort and sift through in each of the reports, and the details are important. But what stood out to me was the large picture: we continue to crank out emissions and we’re paying a larger and larger price in dollars and in lives. In the 1980’s big, billion-dollar disasters happened on average every 82 days (about 4-5 a year); in the last five years, those billion-dollar disasters are occurring on average every 18 days (www.climatecentral.org).
Another part of these reports noted the sharp downturn in emissions in 2020, during the height of the pandemic — a reduction which put us momentarily on track to meet emissions goals designed to limit climate calamity. We weren’t producing as much, we weren’t moving around, we weren’t consuming as much energy. We slowed down, and the greenhouse gases which our activities create dropped dramatically. It didn’t last long: our GDP roared back in 2021, and emissions over-matched that busyness. And by last year our net emissions were nearly equal to pre-pandemic levels.
Distinct reports, but connected. Connected by a repeating pattern that stretches back years and years.
I wonder what it is that we — the general population, the masses of American residents, the everyday workers and consumers — don’t understand about emissions and climate impacts. Maybe we don’t understand what fossil fuel emissions are? Maybe we don’t understand how those emissions (carbon dioxide and methane especially) concentrate in the atmosphere over time and trap heat? Maybe we don’t understand that we have been putting these emissions into the atmosphere in increasing amounts for decades? Maybe we don’t understand that if the surface temperature of the earth rises – and continues to rise – consequential changes are going to happen wherever the heat increases, similar to a pot of water on a burner? Maybe we don’t understand that heat increasing some places means heat increasing in all places eventually? Maybe we don’t understand that climate change is impacting us here, now, already?
Actually, I think we understand all those things. The vast majority of us do. And we’re smart enough to crunch the numbers and see that $165 billion in climate damage divided by 330 million Americans comes to a cost of $500 per person last year.
Every one of us, brand-new baby infant in the cradle to great-great-grandma in the rocker is paying that price. At a minimum. Some are paying a lot more. Some can afford it easily. Most of us not so well. Not for very long, not if the cost continues to rise. And it will, as long as the emissions rise.
This is serious. Some people have been saying so for a very long time. As always, what we really struggle with is the essential question, “What can we do?”
We the people, the masses, make choices about what is valuable. We choose an overheated, fast-paced economy; we can choose instead a slower one that values quality relationship and experience. Staying the current course does not have pretty results. Per these two new reports. Per thousands of reports which precede them. Per the massive and deadly storm that roared through the Southeast on Thursday, which has already been attributed in part to abnormally warm temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico. Maybe the first billion-dollar storm of 2023.
Three years ago we slowed down, and the emissions dropped. Slow isn’t bad. We don’t have to have access to whatever we want as soon as physically possible. We don’t have to own the latest technology or entertainment or trend as soon as we hear about it. We don’t have to live and work in a 24/7 market. We are creative enough to slow ourselves and our appetites while providing emergency service when its needed. We can choose slow. Slowing down is our challenge. Slow is better.
Slow is better.