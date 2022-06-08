NORTH WEBSTER — A Cromwell man and a Syracuse man were rescued by Indiana conservation officers on Shock Lake Tuesday afternoon.
At approximately 2:10 p.m., Kosciusko County Dispatch received a call in reference to two sinking boats on Shock Lake.
Dalton Stiver, 25, of Cromwell, and Charles Stiver, 47, of Syracuse, were water testing a boat when it began taking on water, a report from conservation officers reads.
While attempting to keep the vessel afloat, their second boat also began taking on water.
Both boats quickly sank leaving both operators in the water without personal flotation devices, the report reads. They were able to hold on to the submerged vessels until rescue personnel arrived.
Turkey Creek Fire rescue personnel were able to launch an air boat and safely retrieve both men from the water.
Both operators were cited for not having wearable PFDs on the watercraft as required by law.
Conservation officers remind all boaters that wearable PFDs are required for every person on a boat.
Conservation Officers were assisted by Turkey Creek Fire, Turkey Creek EMS, North Webster Police, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police and DNR Public Access North.