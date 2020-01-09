Twenty-year sentence ordered in coke dealing case

An Elkhart man will face about 20 years in prison in a drug-dealing case, and then potential deportation proceedings.
Julio Aguilar-Reyes, 25, was sentenced during a hearing in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday.
The decision came after Aguilar-Reyes pleaded guilty in November to a Level 2 felony count of dealing cocaine. He admitted he had planned to sell the drug when he was arrested in April as part of a county Intelligence and Cover Enforcement Unit investigation.
Judge Michael Christofeno sentenced Aguilar-Reyes to 20 years in prison, holding to terms of the plea agreement which called for a 20-year cap on prison time. The sentence was initially for 17-and-a-half years, and then Christofeno added another two-and-a-half years due to aggravating circumstances, including Aguilar-Reyes’ criminal history.
Four other charges involving drugs and firearms were dismissed, as well as three other misdemeanor cases against Aguilar-Reyes as part of the plea agreement. The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office also won’t pursue three other investigations.
Aguilar-Reyes’ attorney, Thomas Leatherman, sought a more lenient sentence during the hearing. He noted his client is on an immigration hold but has a bond on it.
If he gets out of prison, Leatherman said, Aguilar-Reyes would face hearings to determine whether he should be deported back to Mexico. Leatherman said while Aguilar-Reyes is undocumented, he was brought to the U.S. as a child, and he could make an argument for avoiding deportation.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Katelyn Doyle sought the maximum sentence under the plea.
Though the criminal case was resolved, Doyle and Leatherman said they’re still working to reach an agreement on a related forfeiture case that involves two rifles, a car and about $23,000 in cash. A second defendant is also named in that case, court information shows.
INITIAL HEARINGS
Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday. Among them:
• Raul Cedillo Jr., 28, Elkhart, appeared for an initial hearing while facing nine charges, including a Level 4 felony count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 5 felony count of possession of cocaine, two counts of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, three counts of leaving the scene of a crash, and a misdemeanor count of driving without a license.
Cedillo was arrested Dec. 30 by Elkhart police following a vehicle pursuit then a foot pursuit that ended in a yard near Aspenwald Avenue, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The SUV Cedillo was driving struck a woman’s bicycle, which led to an officer attempting to pull him over. Cedillo fled and then struck a van in the process, the affidavit shows.
During the hearing, Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Cedillo’s behalf, appointed a public defender to the case and took Cedillo’s request for a bond reduction under consideration.
The judge also scheduled Cedillo’s trial to begin May 18.
• Austin Hayslip, 21, Elkhart, appeared for an initial hearing while facing a Level 5 felony count of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun without a license.
Hayslip was arrested Jan. 1 by an Indiana State Police trooper following a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. A passenger in the vehicle Hayslip was driving, Jordan Wolf, Elkhart, was also arrested at the scene.
Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Hayslip’s behalf, appointed a public defender to the case and scheduled his trial to begin May 18.
The judge also took Hayslip’s request for a bond reduction under consideration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.