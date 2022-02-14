DR. WALLACE: I'm 25 years old and my boyfriend and I have been together for over four years now. Within the past few months, we've been talking a lot about getting married, and my boyfriend even hinted that he plans to propose soon. I'm really excited, as I've always known that he's the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and I honestly feel like I've been ready to marry him for quite some time now. My friends, however, poke fun at me because my boyfriend is the only guy I've ever dated, and they think that I should play the field while I still can. Most of them have been in multiple relationships, and sometimes they ask me how I can be so sure that I want to marry my boyfriend when I've had such little dating experience.
Most of the time I ignore a lot of what my friends say when it comes to this topic, as I know that I am happy with my boyfriend and feel thankful to be in a very healthy relationship. As the possibility of marriage becomes more real, however, I've found myself wondering if my friends could be right. When I'm older, will I find myself regretting the fact that I didn't have a more adventurous dating life when I was younger? I know that I want to marry my boyfriend and create a future with him, but I'm worried that I'll always question whether I've missed out on something. — Tying the Knot, via email
TYING THE KNOT: Decisions dictate the course of our lives. Anyone who has spent enough time self-reflecting knows that their life could have taken many different directions if they had made different decisions. In the end, however, everyone only gets one life and one chance at most choices. Every door that is opened, therefore, leaves many closed doors in its wake, just as every "yes" is a "no" to several different alternatives.
While the long-lasting effects and permanence of some decisions naturally inspire a great deal of fear and hesitancy in most people, I believe that in most cases, this reaction tends to be more paralyzing than helpful. Every choice entails compromises and sacrifices of some sort, and for this reason, deciding to make the most of whatever it is that you choose to do matters more than anything else.
Simply put, don't let your friends' offhand remarks cause you to second guess what you know to be good for you. Say yes to what you believe is true, healthy and right, and intentionally decide to make the most of the outcome. Walk boldly in the direction of your values and pay no mind as to whether your dating history or love life perfectly adheres to society's expectations, as none of that will ultimately matter if you choose to fully commit yourself to the person you love.
DR. WALLACE: I'm a young lady who's 17 and I'm dating a really great guy. He's friendly, outgoing and we have a lot of fun times together. We've been dating now for almost five months, but I have noticed one potential flaw of his that does make me a bit uncomfortable. He simply cannot avoid talking to and verbally flirting with almost every other girl at our school, sometimes right in front of my friends and me!
Do you feel this is normal behavior for a 17-year-old guy, or is he simply trying to have a steady girlfriend like me and subtly also playing the field at the same time?
Will he always be like this? I'd like to think he'll grow out of this habit, but on the other hand I'm not so sure. I haven't confronted him on this topic because I don't want to cause unnecessary strife in our relationship. — Uncomfortable With His Dialogue, via email
UNCOMFORTABLE WITH HIS DIALOGUE: You mentioned in your letter that you have not spoken to him directly about this topic, even though it's made you feel uncomfortable enough to write to me here. Therefore, I do suggest that during a quiet time alone together that you bring this topic up with him in a gentle yet direct way. Don't speak about his actions as if they are inherently wrong; instead let him know how his constant verbal flirting makes you feel.
Say your piece, and then wait for his answer. I trust his reaction to your comments will be revealing either way. Once you see how he reacts to you bringing this topic up, I trust you will have at least your initial answer on how seriously to take your current relationship.
