GOSHEN — Results from Elkhart County’s delayed primary election were certified Friday.

Data provided by county Clerk Christopher Anderson show there was a 20.71% turnout during the June 2 voting. Of the county’s 121,557 registered voters, 25,243 cast ballots. There were 8,788 Democrat votes and 16,455 Republican votes cast.

Ten ballots were blank.

The certified results for local contested races and party are:

DEMOCRAT RACES

STATE REPRESENTATIVE

DISTRICT 49

Amanda Qualls 2,354

Joseph Lehman 637

COUNTY COUNCIL

AT-LARGE

(Top three win)

Susie Meeks-Wade 4,919

Paul Steury 3,853

Oxana Werbiansky 2,775

Zanzer Anderson 2,768

Ce Cey Eldridge 2,593

Camden Chaffee 2,370

James Little 2,034

REPUBLICAN RACES

STATE REPRESENTATIVE

DISTRICT 22

Curt Nisly 1,167

Bill Dixon 457

SUPERIOR COURT 1

Kristine Osterday 8,281

Martin McCloskey 7,426

SUPERIOR COURT 5

Christopher Spataro 8,161

Eric Kinsman 4,480

Charles Wicks 2,952

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

DISTRICT 2

Bradley Rogers 9,364

Mike Yoder 6,637

COUNTY COUNCIL

AT-LARGE

(Top three win)

Thomas Stump 9,477

Tina Wenger 9,334

Adam Bujalski 6,714

Rick Stauffer 6,193

Jeff Petermann 5,584

Kelbi Veenstra 4,489

