GOSHEN — Results from Elkhart County’s delayed primary election were certified Friday.
Data provided by county Clerk Christopher Anderson show there was a 20.71% turnout during the June 2 voting. Of the county’s 121,557 registered voters, 25,243 cast ballots. There were 8,788 Democrat votes and 16,455 Republican votes cast.
Ten ballots were blank.
The certified results for local contested races and party are:
DEMOCRAT RACES
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
DISTRICT 49
Amanda Qualls 2,354
Joseph Lehman 637
COUNTY COUNCIL
AT-LARGE
(Top three win)
Susie Meeks-Wade 4,919
Paul Steury 3,853
Oxana Werbiansky 2,775
Zanzer Anderson 2,768
Ce Cey Eldridge 2,593
Camden Chaffee 2,370
James Little 2,034
REPUBLICAN RACES
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
DISTRICT 22
Curt Nisly 1,167
Bill Dixon 457
SUPERIOR COURT 1
Kristine Osterday 8,281
Martin McCloskey 7,426
SUPERIOR COURT 5
Christopher Spataro 8,161
Eric Kinsman 4,480
Charles Wicks 2,952
COUNTY COMMISSIONER
DISTRICT 2
Bradley Rogers 9,364
Mike Yoder 6,637
COUNTY COUNCIL
AT-LARGE
(Top three win)
Thomas Stump 9,477
Tina Wenger 9,334
Adam Bujalski 6,714
Rick Stauffer 6,193
Jeff Petermann 5,584
Kelbi Veenstra 4,489
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.