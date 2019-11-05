ELKHART — “Steady” was a keyword used to describe voter traffic at vote centers in Elkhart on Election Day Tuesday.
Voters signed into polling locations in Goshen and Elkhart, as well as Bristol, Millersburg and other sites in the county, to vote in the 2019 elections. They used the new voting machines with paper ballots, which made their first Election Day appearance after debuting in the primary elections in May.
For the municipal elections this year, turnout seemed active at a couple voting centers in Elkhart in the morning.
“It’s just been steady. It hasn’t been real busy,” said Steve Gruber, supervisor of the vote center at North Side Gym.
Voters had lined up outside the gym before the polls opened at 6 a.m., Gruber said. Some with county addresses had to be turned away because they weren’t eligible to vote in the city races, he added.
Michael Brick of Elkhart was among the voters who signed in at the gym shortly after 8 a.m., motivated primarily by the city’s mayoral election.
“I’d like to see Dave Miller get in,” Brick said, referring to the Republican candidate for mayor.
Miller faces Democrat Rod Roberson in a race that will determine who will succeed outgoing mayor Tim Neese next year.
Elkhart also has contested races for six city council seats. Races for the council’s three other seats are uncontested, as are races for Elkhart city clerk and Elkhart city court, the ballot shows.
Republican councilman David Henke, who’s unopposed in a reelection bid for his 3rd District seat, voted at the polling location at Granger Community Church along East Bristol Street.
“If you want an opinion, you have to vote,” Henke said, describing the process as an important demonstration of democracy.
Turnout at the church was also described as pretty steady by the center’s supervisor, Bob Paul. He said 183 voters had signed in at the location from 6 a.m. until about 8:30 a.m.
“Just even. No backups. Just walk right in,” Paul said. “It’s just been good and steady.”
NEW VOTING MACHINES, ROUTINE
Nancy Nesbitt of Elkhart was among the voters at the church as she adapted to the new routine with the voting machines and paper ballots.
The one hiccup Nesbitt had was she said she inserted her ballot into the machine upside down at first. There wasn’t an arrow on the card indicating which side was up, she said.
She got it figured out, made her selections on the new machine’s electronic touch screen, and then inserted her paper ballot into the ballot box on her way out.
“It’s pretty easy. Just go slow and read what it says,” Nesbitt said of the new voting machines.
She said staff at the center have been helpful in answering questions about using the equipment. Paul said most voters have adjusted well to them.
Overall, voters seem to enjoy using the new machines.
“The new equipment is a big hit. The voters love the paper ballot,” Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson said.
The polls for the 2019 elections close at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.