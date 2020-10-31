MIDDLEBURY — Costumed kiddos looking for some early Halloween fun got the perfect opportunity late Saturday morning during the Trunk or Treat drive-through event at the Middlebury Community Public Library.
Held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the library parking lot, trick-or-treaters were able to stay safe and warm in their cars as they moved from station to station collecting a variety of pre-packaged Halloween goodies, all of which were provided by local organizations.
“We can’t have a normal Halloween party this year due to COVID-19, so today we’re doing a Trunk or Treat for the kids, and brought some of our friends along to join us,” said Beth Adcock, children’s librarian at the Middlebury Community Public Library. “Of course I would rather us be able to be inside doing this, because then you get to see all the costumes. But it’s a nice way to be able to get to see our kids face-to-face, and get to interact with them, even if it’s just for a second as we’re passing stuff out.”
According to Adcock, about 75 families had registered to participate in the event as of Saturday morning.
“We asked them to register just so we would have an idea of how much candy to buy, but it’s open to anyone,” she added of the event. “And for our first time doing this, that felt really good.”
Helping with the library’s event Saturday were members of the Middlebury Fire Department, the Middlebury Parks Department and the Middlebury Breakfast Optimist Club.
“Oh, I think it’s a great idea,” Laurie Marks, a member of the Middlebury Breakfast Optimist Club, said of the event while taking a moment away from passing out treats. “It’s just a way for us to adapt and still be able to do something for the community and the kids, and just have a really good time with them. So, yeah, we’re having a lot of fun with them out here.”
Maria Weaver, whose 2-year-old daughter, Reina, was a big fan of Saturday’s event, was quick to agree.
“Well, there just weren’t as many events happening this year due to COVID, so we were kind of sad, and I wanted her to experience Halloween, and to be able to wear her costume. So, we thought it was awesome that this was available,” Weaver said of the event. “I mean, it’s just much safer, there aren’t as many people out here, and we’re able to stay warm in the car. So, yeah, we love it.”
