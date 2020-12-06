TOPEKA [mdash] Freeman J. Weaver, 68, of Topeka, died at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, after a brief illness. He was born Sept. 10, 1952, in LaGrange to Jonas L. and Mary (Fry) Weaver. On June 1, 1972, he married Mary E. Yoder, she survives. Survivors, in additio…