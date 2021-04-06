ELKHART — A tractor-trailer crash lead to traffic delays at C.R. 17 and U.S. 20 for a few hours Tuesday morning.
The vehicle had rolled over on the U.S. 20 ramp while exiting the highway to begin heading north on C.R. 17 around 9 a.m. A load of steel the tractor-trailer was hauling had shifted and caused the truck to overturn, police said in a news release.
The tractor-trailer's driver had minor injuries in the crash, police said.
Police cleared the scene around 12:20 p.m., the department's dispatch center said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.