Another week, another road trip. This time to the Detroit suburb of Troy, Michigan.
According to the Troy Historic Village website, Troy was originally settled by pioneers from New York, and the first to arrive was Johnston Niles. Troy’s rural location away from the massive port of Detroit brought more settlers. One of those, Solomon Caswell, built a house based on Greek revival architecture in 1832. The house still exists today in the village. A church was constructed in 1837, and a town hall in 1864.
Today, Troy is a sprawling, wealthy metropolis of about 86,000 people. There is no downtown, but the Troy Historic Village remains as a reminder of what once was. Besides the Caswell House, the village includes a circa 1840s log cabin, the original church and parsonage, a wagon shop and a General Store.
MASSIVE CULINARY SCENE
The main drag is Big Beaver Road, and scattered along this road are at least 20 restaurants and nine more in the surrounding area. Besides many high-end chains, there are several Italian restaurants and a couple Middle Eastern restaurants.
Having to choose from the non-chain choices was challenging, so I buckled and decided on a highly popular chain that started in Austin Texas in 2000.
EDDIE V’S PRIME SEAFOOD
This elegant, modern-chic restaurant is a hang-out for high-rollers associated with the automotive industry that dominates the Detroit metropolitan area. Kitchen action can be observed from the dining room through a floor-to-ceiling glass wall. It’s a classy joint.
Settling in at the bar, Sienna greeted me and mentioned that there were hat police in house, so off went my sacred Packers hat.
Moving on, Executive Chef Michael Sauer’s menu is loaded seafood options. There are always fresh oysters, but the show-stopper is the colossal shellfish tower. It includes lobster, shrimp, oysters and jumbo lump crab. It’s elegantly presented. but unfortunately, it wasn’t convenient to capture a picture.
If you want to go on the wild-side, try the Petrossian caviar. It’s only $71.
Being in a sane state-of-mind, I just ordered oysters, and Sienna suggested sampling both types offered. So, I did! The oysters from Henderson Bay, Washington, were maybe the best I’ve had. These large lumps of bivalve mollusks were full of brine, but not overly salty, and very mild. I would go back just to feast on those.
Choosing an entrée was another challenge. There were a bevy of steaks, but all too large for me.
Looking for something lighter, I meandered through the “Prime Seafood” section. Of the seven choices, the Mediterranean branzino immediately caught my attention. They roast the whole fish, then serve it with oven-dried tomatoes, artichokes and a tapenade. It looked awesome.
You can also get two South African lobster tails for $92, if you want.
Instead, I decided on the Parmesan sole. There were three fillets nicely encrusted with crispy, shredded Parmesan cheese, and the lemon-garlic butter sauce and tomato salad were grand accompaniments to this mild fish.
With everything al la carte, I decided on an interesting fried rice dish with crab meat. Sienna advised to order a half serving, and I’m glad I did. Even the half serving was too large. Regardless, it was an excellent combination and chuck-full of delectable crab meat.
I was stuffed, but Sienna said: “Wait! I have a surprise for you.” Soon a platter appeared with a sampling of dessert offerings — a bite of apple cobbler, a dollop of house-made ice cream and a chocolate wafer that just came out of the oven. It was a refreshing conclusion to another successful evening sitting on a bar stool.
Eddie V’s is unusual for a high-end chain. The chef and management are all local, and they create their own menu options making it another luscious location.
And, Sienna has a Lake Country connection. She’ll be in Middlebury for Thanksgiving at her mother’s house. How cool is that?
