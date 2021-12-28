ELKHART — A routine traffic crash investigation took an unexpected turn Sunday night for an Indiana State Trooper when the man he was speaking to fell to the ground unconscious.
Trooper Arthur Smith was investigating a minor crash that had occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m., when an SUV drove into the back of an Indiana State Troopers car while it was stopped at the stop light at the intersection of Ind. 19 and C.R. 26. Smith had concluded the crash investigation and began to explain the associated paperwork when the 60-year-old driver grabbed his chest and fell to the ground unconscious, according to state police.
Smith rushed to his police car and grabbed his automated external defibrillator (AED) from his police car.
ISP reported that when Smith attached the pads of the AED to the man, the AED advised that a shock was needed. After delivering the shock, Smith began chest compressions. After several compressions, the man regained consciousness and began to talk.
According to the ISP report, responding paramedics praised Smiths quick action before transporting the man to a local hospital.
Indiana State Troopers cars are equipped with AEDs to be prepared for cardiac situations like this, ISP officials stated in the news release. Troopers undergo regular training on the use of AEDs and CPR as well.
