BRISTOL — Indiana State Police Lt. Michael Young, district commander of the Toll Road Post, recently marked a career milestone of 30 years as a trooper.
To commemorate this accomplishment Lt. Young received his 30-year pin to display on his uniform, ISP officials stated in a news release.
Young graduated from Prairie Heights High School in LaGrange in 1986 and went on to attend Manchester College. Following college, Young became a member of the Indiana State Police 48th Recruit Class, graduating in December of 1990.
Young was assigned to the Toll Road Post where he was assigned Zone 1, patrolling the Indiana Toll Road in Porter and Lake counties. While patrolling on the Indiana Toll Road, Young spent time on the Interdiction Team and served as a field training officer, drug recognition expert, standardized field sobriety test Instructor and is Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program-certified. Young was also a member of the Emergency Response Team from 1996 through 2008.
Young has had several promotions during his time with the Indiana State Police. He was promoted to corporal in 2004, sergeant in in 2007 and ultimately lieutenant in 2013.
Young lives in Porter County with his wife.
