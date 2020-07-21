ELKHART — MACOG, the administer of the Interurban Trolley, in cooperation with officials in the cities of Elkhart and Goshen, will be distributing reusable cloth face masks to Interurban Trolley riders who are in need of face coverings.
Staff from MACOG and the cities of Elkhart and Goshen will be on-site to hand out one reusable face covering to any rider who needs them, free of charge at the Elkhart Transfer Center on Franklin Street between Second and Third streets from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday and at the trolley shelter on the north side of Lincoln Avenue between Third and Main streets in front of the county courthouse in Goshen from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
All ADA access vans will also be equipped with a limited number of reusable face coverings to distribute to the passengers with disabilities using this service who are unable to ride the Interurban Trolley fixed-route service.
The reusable face mask distribution drive will help assist passengers comply with the requirement from the Elkhart County Health Department that all passengers on public transportation wear face coverings over their nose and mouth, according to trolley officials. The Interurban Trolley will continue to require all riders, except for those that utilize the buses’ kneeling feature, to board through the rear door.
Fare collection will continue to be waived and riding the Interurban Trolley will remain free for the time being, officials said in a news release.
