ELKHART — Due to the ongoing winter weather and projected worsening weather conditions, the Interurban Trolley fixed route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will be reduced this afternoon and end early today, with all trolley service ending at 6 p.m.
The last departures of all trolleys will be from the Elkhart Transfer Center at 5 p.m. There will be no 6 p.m. trips on the Red, Orange, Green, Blue and Yellow Lines.
In addition, the Red Line will be operating only hourly service this afternoon with the following additional trips missed:
• No Red Line leaving Elkhart at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 pm.
• No Red Line leaving Goshen at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m.
Due to both Transpo and the early ending of the Interurban Trolley service, the following Yellow Line departures will be missed:
• No Yellow Line leaving Mishawaka at 11:43 a.m., 1:13 p.m., and 6:13 p.m.
• No Yellow Line leaving Elkhart at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m.
Passengers who need to travel should expect extensive delays on all still scheduled trolley service due to the current weather conditions.
The Interurban Trolley is currently projected to operate regular service on Saturday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 26. This may change depending upon the current weather conditions. Please check the Interurban Trolley website at InterurbanTrolley.com and social media for updates.
Transit information can be obtained by calling the Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) at 574-674-8894 or at www.interurbantrolley.com.