GOSHEN — Triple P – Positive Parenting and Horizon Education Alliance’s partnership with Fables Books is returning for March’s First Friday festivities this weekend. It’s the first month of a renewed partnership with Triple P since the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the partnership and so many other First Friday festivities.
“It’s a great way to engage the audience in a way that’s slightly different than normal,” said Fables Co-Owner/Marketing & Events Kristin Saner. “It’s also a great way of allowing customers who may not be able to get in to us before we close at 6 to come and see us because we’re open until 8 on those nights.
“At this month’s event, kids can create their own bookmark to celebrate families and reading,” Saner said. “We enjoy the different themes that downtown does and it fits in with our mission to be community-oriented and a community book store because it is a downtown event and all these businesses are participating and we want to be a part of that.”
In addition, two local authors will visit the bookstore from 6 – 8 p.m. Anastasia Corbin, author of “Becoming an Intentional Family,” in her book, offers a practical resource for creating a home where children feel that sense of security and belonging. The book explores these five areas: family, marriage, parenting, home, and outreach. Marie Lee, author of “Growing Up on the Farm,” a children’s picture book, is written through the eyes of two puppies, discovering what it’s like to grow up on a farm.
“Interest authors are always welcome to email the store or email me personally and we will help them decide whether they’re a good fit for the store,” Saner said.
Right now, author visits are scheduled about four months out.
This month’s theme for First Fridays is “Treat Yourself,” and it’s all about indulgence, decadence, over-the-top treats, and sales to spark joy as winter comes to an end.
OTHER ACTIVITIES
Other activities to take place will include:
• Ignition Music Garage, 120 E, Washington St., is partnering with ADEC for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month by donating a portion of their sales on First Fridays.
• Found, 208 S. Main St., is offering 15% off all vintage drinkware and barware as well as ice buckets and bars.
• ADEC, 114 E. Lincoln Ave., is hosting a fun day from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. full of games, crafts, a photo backdrop, handknit and homemade fabric art including blankets, pillows, and more.
• Twisted Britches Boutique, 213 S. Main St., will be open until 7:30 p.m. and will be offering hair tinsel and feathers for all ages.
• The Green Bee, 108 W. Washington St., is raffling off a $25-value gift basket which includes soap, bath bomb, charcoal clay mask, milk and honey lotion, and incense, as well as BOGO bath bombs and 20% off select indulgent self-care items.
• Goshen Historical Museum, 124 S. Main St., will have board members on hand to answer questions about Goshen’s past, their own building’s history, and what the future holds for the Adams’ Store. Gift shop items will be 20% off.
• Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St., will have Indiana Community Theater Association State Festival tickets still available for the Saturday performance. South Bend Civic Theater will be presenting “The Outsiders,” and Kokomo Civic Theater will be presenting “Silent Sky,” and the winner will go on to the regional competition.
• Giving Tree Massage, 125 E. Lincoln Ave., will host an Ayurveda Open House from 5:30-7 p.m., exploring the holistic approach to health.
• Goshen City Church of the Brethren, 203 N. Fifth St., from 5:30-7:30 p.m. will host the Lost Luggage jazz trio featuring classic jazz vibraphone sounds reminiscent of classic artists such as Cal Tjader and Milt Jackson and original tunes. Donations are welcome.
• GoDance Studio, 113 E. Lincoln Ave., will host a free salsa session from 7-8 p.m.. Sign up ahead to reserve a spot.
KIDS’ ACTIVITIES
• ADEC, 114 E. Lincoln Ave., will have games, crafts, and a fun photo backdrop
• Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., will offer a create-and-color-your-own bookmark craft.
• The Imagination Spot, 111 E. Washington St., will offer a decorate-your-own treat bag craft.
• I M SHE, 121 S. Main St., will have a snail pet creation craft.
• The Nut Shoppe, 204 S. Main St., is offering a free treat
FOOD AND DRINK
• Rulli’s on Wheels and Wiener Shack food trucks will be in front of the Goshen Theater.
• Constant Spring, 219 S. Main St., is featuring its Neumann Reuben.
• Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St., has bar and concession stands open.
• The Nut Shoppe, 204 S. Main St., will have chocolate hearts, turtles, peanut butter cups and more.
• Maple City Market, 314 S. Main St., is offering 20% off Seattle Chocolate.
• Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn, 106 N. Main St., will have Mint Chocolate Chocolate Chip popcorn.
• Table at 108, 108 N. Main St., is featuring tiramisu for dessert.
• Venturi, 123 E. Lincoln Ave., has a Pizza al Giulio, which boasts a Nutella-stuffed crust topped with mascarpone.