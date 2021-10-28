Local trick-or-treating and other Halloween events begin Friday.
Local citywide trick-or-treating hours include:
BRISTOL: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30; also, Truck and Treats will take place at the same time at Congdon Park
ELKHART: Third annual Trick or Treat on Main Street, noon to 4 p.m., Elkhart Civic Plaza, 350 S. Main St.
ELKHART COUNTY 4-H FAIRGROUNDS: 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
GOSHEN: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
LAGRANGE: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
MIDDLEBURY: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, followed by a Halloween parade at East Park
MILFORD: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
NAPPANEE: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30; Fall Harvest party, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
SYRACUSE: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
TOPEKA: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30
WAKARUSA: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30: Fall party, Oct. 30, with costume contest from 3 to 4 p.m. and cake walks from 4 to 5 p.m., plus haunted museums from 7 to 9 p.m.
WOLCOTTVILLE: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30
OTHER EVENTS
TRICK-OR-TREAT ON MAIN STREET GOSHEN: Friday, Oct. 29, noon – 5 p.m.
More than 30 merchants in downtown Goshen, in cooperation with the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, are giving parents an opportunity to take their young children downtown Friday. Trick or Treat Main Street will begin at noon and businesses will provide treats until they close, no later than 5 p.m.
Participating members will have orange flyers in their store windows or doors to let the trick-or-treaters know where to go.
For more information, contact the Goshen Chamber of Commerce at 574-533-2102.
Participating business include: 1st Source Bank, ADEC, Balloon Express, city of Goshen — City Hall, City of Goshen Water & Sewer Department, El Duranguense, Engery Well, Fable’s Books, Goshen Antique Mall, Goshen Chamber of Commerce, Imagination Spot, John Hall Hardware, Kruggel Lawton CPA, L&M Hair Design, Mattress by Appointment, Meraki Art Company, Merino Law Firm, National Immigration Justice Center, Op1Vet, San Josa, Sniders Jewelry, Soapy Gnome, Sorg Jewelers, Ten Thousand Villages, The Bubble, The Goshen News, The Nut Shoppe, Twisted Britches and Woldruff’s Footwear & Apparel.
TRICK-OR-TREAT AT THE FAIRGROUNDS: Friday, Oct. 29, 1-5 p.m. The staff at the fairgrounds is partnering with local businesses and organizations to provide a safe, free trick or treat event for the community. The event will be free and registration is not required.
Those attending should enter the fairgrounds through Gate 2 and park outside the Elkhart County Community Center. Once parked, walk through the main gate.
PAGE-OWEEN: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2 p.m. The Bristol Public Library will host Page-oween. The library’s cat, Page Turner, will host a party complete with “bobbing” for doughnuts, games, a Halloween selfie station and candy.
ESCAPE ROOM: Harry Potter enthusiasts can join the adventure during Wakarusa Public Library’s first ever Escape Room Thursday, Oct. 28 from 3–7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 29 from 3–5 p.m.); and Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9–1 p.m. This Harry Potter-themed escape room will test people’s problem solving skills.
Call, visit or message the library to sign a team up for an available time slot. This program is intended for teens (grade six and older) through adults who need no Harry Potter knowledge to participate. Registration is required. To register, call 574-862-2465.
CLINTON FRAME CHURCH TRUNK & TREAT: Clinton Frame Church, 63846 C.R. 35, Goshen will be the site of a Trunk & Treat event Friday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 pm in the church parking lot. There will be games and lots of candy. This event replaces the Noah’s Ark Carnival. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Contact the church for more information at 574-642-3165.
