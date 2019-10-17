Bristol
Trick or treat will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Elkhart
Trick or treat will be from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
The Main Street trick or treat downtown will be from noon-4 p.m. Oct. 26.
Goshen
Trick or treat will be from 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 31
LaGrange
Halloween and Heroes will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 23 at the La Grange County Courthouse
Ligonier
Trick or treat will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Middlebury
Trick or treat will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.
The Halloween parade will be held inside the Middlebury Township Fire Department at 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Milford
Trick or treat will be from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Nappanee
Trick or treat will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Harvest party at the downtown pavilion from 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Syracuse
Trick or treat will be from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Wakarusa
Trick or treat will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.