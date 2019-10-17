Bristol

Trick or treat will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Elkhart

Trick or treat will be from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

The Main Street trick or treat downtown will be from noon-4 p.m. Oct. 26.

Goshen

Trick or treat will be from 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 31

LaGrange

Halloween and Heroes will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 23 at the La Grange County Courthouse

Ligonier

Trick or treat will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.

Middlebury

Trick or treat will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.

The Halloween parade will be held inside the Middlebury Township Fire Department at 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Milford

Trick or treat will be from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Nappanee

Trick or treat will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Harvest party at the downtown pavilion from 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Syracuse

Trick or treat will be from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Wakarusa

Trick or treat will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

