Trick-or-Treat: An exciting time of year

This time of the year is extremely exciting for children as they get to dress up as whatever they want to be.
We begin to see Halloween classroom parties, haunted houses, corn mazes, and more! The biggest and most exciting part of Halloween for children is trick-or-treating. Children get to walk around in their costumes and go door to door to collect their favorite treats. Keep in mind these safety tips to make sure your little one has a fun night!
Keep in mind that there are other events happening during the time of trick-or-treating. Cars are usually driving by, people are having parties, etc. It’s important to make sure your children stay aware of their surroundings at all times. If they are under the age of 12, they should be supervised by an adult.
Sometimes it becomes difficult when multiple children have the same costume on to tell them apart. Try to give your child something unique to wear so they will stand out in a crowd.
If you are trick-or-treating in a busy neighborhood that may not have sidewalks, try and keep on a designated path. This may be walking on the left side of the road so cars can see you coming.
If that is the case, try to have something reflective with you such as a candy bucket or wagon. It is easy to get distracted when walking from house to house so be sure to stay aware of the street signs and signals when crossing the street.
The most important tip when trick-or-treating is to be sure to check the candy before it is consumed. You may not know the environment that the candy came from.
Check for any openings in the package or anything sharp sticking out. Trick-or-treating is supposed to be a fun experience for kids and parents to enjoy together.
Be sure to stay safe and have a happy Halloween!