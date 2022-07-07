GOSHEN — On Saturday Goshen Parks and Recreation will be hosting Kerry’s Kids’ & Teens Triathlon.
The event will take place at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., according to a news release. It begins at 8 a.m. for the 13-18 age division, 8:30 a.m. for the 9–12-year-olds, and 9:30 a.m. for the 5-8-year-old division.
For boys and girls there is also a division for the swimming portion. It consists of ages 5/6, 7/8, 9/10, 11/12, 13/14, 15/16, and 17/18. Non-swimmer competitors are required to use a life jacket with the age divisions being 5/6 and 7/8. After the registration form is completed, no changes can be made.
Participants will swim 25 meters for ages 5-12, or 75 meters for ages 13-18. A life jacket will be provided if needed as expressed in the registration form.
For the biking section, all competitors will bike one mile. For the requirements, helmets are needed and only two-wheeled self-propelled bikes are allowed, with no electric bikes permitted. If needed, training wheels for the ages of 5/6 will be approved.
If assistance is needed for children to put shoes on after swimming, one parent can help, the release added. After that there will be volunteers to help with anything else in the transition area.
The 13-18 running route is being changed, and updates will be available on the website below. Parents will be allowed to run with their child until they reach the parent stop point and should not cross the finish line.
Prices increased as the race date approached. Through June 13, prices were $20 per child, and from June 14 to 24, prices were $30 per child. Mandatory packet pick-up occurred June 29 at the Goshen Parks and Recreation office, 524 E. Jackson St.
For more information about the event, go online to https://goshenkidsandteenstriathlon.com.