GOSHEN — The trial date for a Goshen man facing double murder charges was set for early August during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings Thursday morning.
Jose Benitez-Tilley Jr., 19, is accused of shooting and killing both Dustin Carr and Haley Smith while the two were working the closing shift at a Papa John’s restaurant in Elkhart late Saturday night.
The bodies of Carr, 37, and Smith, 22, were reportedly discovered behind the restaurant at 1532 Cassopolis St. by an employee at around 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was then called in to investigate.
According to court documents, Benitez-Tilley Jr., a former employee of the restaurant, was arrested after law enforcement reviewed video surveillance from the night of the murders and an employee of the restaurant was able to identify him from a still image.
During the investigation, police were told that Benitez-Tilley Jr. had visited the restaurant at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday to inquire about employment. He then allegedly left and returned to the restaurant later that evening, at which time he used a handgun to kill Carr and Smith.
Benitez-Tilley Jr. is currently charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted abuse of a corpse, a Level 6 felony.
During an initial hearing Thursday morning, Judge Michael Christofeno entered a preliminary plea of not guilty on Benitez-Tilley Jr.’s behalf. He was also found to be indigent and the Elkhart County Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent him.
For each of the two murder charges, Benitez-Tilley Jr. faces an advisory sentence of 55 years in prison, and the range of prison time is a minimum of 45 years and a maximum of 65 years. He can also be fined up to $10,000 per charge.
Christofeno noted that the sentences for both murder charges can run consecutively, bringing the maximum possible jail time to 130 years.
As for the Level 6 felony charge, the advisory sentence is one year of jail time, with a minimum prison sentence of six months and a maximum of two and a half years. The charge can also include a fine of up to $10,000.
At the close of Thursday’s initial hearing, Christofeno set Benitez-Tilley Jr.’s pre-trial conference for March 17, his omnibus date for April 14 and his trial status conference for July 7. His jury trial date was then set for Aug. 1.
CHRISTIAN MARADIAGA
Also Thursday, a status conference was held for Christian Maradiaga, 19, of Elkhart.
Maradiaga is facing one count of murder, one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, and a misdemeanor count of interfering with a crime. All three charges are connected to the death of a 4-year-old boy in early June of 2021.
Maradiaga was arrested June 10 at an apartment in the 2800 block of Toledo Road as police investigated a case of alleged abuse. Investigators had initially responded to a report where the victim had been hospitalized from a beating. The child died from his injuries the next day, the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
The charges against Maradiaga allege that he put the victim in danger while in his care on June 9, and that Maradiaga allegedly interfered to prevent a woman from calling 911.
At the close of Thursday’s status conference, Judge Christofeno set Maradiaga’s trial status conference for March 31 and his jury trial for May 2. An additional status conference was also set for March 10.
BURLESON SENTENCING
Jamie Burleson, 51, of Elkhart, was sentenced Thursday on one count of dealing in cocaine, a Level 4 felony.
Burleson had been charged with a total of five drug-related offenses after police served a search warrant at a Prairie Street apartment in May of 2021. She was ultimately convicted of just the one charge, felony dealing in cocaine, as part of a plea agreement.
According to court documents, Elkhart Police executed the search warrant at the Prairie Street apartment after receiving information on alleged drug trafficking.
Burleson was sentenced to eight years at the Indiana Department of Correction with four years suspended and four years on reporting probation, with the remaining four years to be served at Michiana Community Corrections as an alternative placement.
In addition, Johnson was ordered to pay court costs, fined $5,000, which was then suspended, ordered to pay a $200 drug interdiction fee, and required to reimburse the Elkhart County Public Defender Fund $500 for her public defender’s services.
