GOSHEN — DNA, a bus ride out of town, and a slew of phone calls that abruptly stopped are among the evidence to go before jurors during a man’s murder trial this week.
The first day of testimony began in the trial of Benford Davis Tuesday in Elkhart County Circuit Court.
Davis, 51, is charged with killing his girlfriend, Sherry Houston, in her first-floor apartment at a house along Prairie Street in Elkhart in March 2018.
The 58-year-old Houston died during an apparent struggle.
“This defendant attacked her, and strangled her, and killed her in her own home,” Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Don Pitzer said during his opening statements.
Laying out the case, Pitzer said Davis became jealous, manipulative and controlling over the course of his year-long relationship with Houston. The effect changed Houston from outgoing and neighborly to withdrawn. Communications with her sister going into the end of 2017 indicated she had fallen into depression and desperation, Pitzer described.
He also described an incident during their relationship where Davis allegedly broke Houston’s bedroom window and scared her.
On March 25, the day before Houston’s body was found, Pitzer said she attended a cookout in the neighborhood. She went home and was killed in an apparent struggle sometime between that night and the next day.
Pitzer said Davis “loses his mind,” and called Houston’s phone at least 20 times that day. The calls were among approximately 300 he made to her in about the month leading up to her death, Pitzer said, noting evidence from phone records.
After that night, the records showed the calls from Davis to Houston abruptly stopped.
“He never calls her again,” Pitzer said. “You can draw your own inference from that. He killed her.”
Investigators learned Davis left the area around the time of Houston’s death and tracked him to Indianapolis. Pitzer said he purchased a bus ticket at the South Bend International Airport at almost the exact same time as when the body was discovered. Pitzer told the jury a witness had video of Davis at the bus station.
Meanwhile, a forensic analysis found evidence of Davis’ DNA along with Houston’s DNA in fingernail clippings and her clothes, Pitzer said.
Davis’ attorney, Jeffrey Majerek, urged the jury to examine the evidence closely, saying he intends to show there isn’t proof Davis is guilty.
“Keep an open mind,” Majerek said of the evidence during his opening statement.
The trial is scheduled to continue Wednesday.
