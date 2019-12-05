GOSHEN — A Goshen man is now set to stand trial next summer in the murder of a Goshen College professor eight years ago.

The lawyer for Winston Corbett, 24, asked to move the trial from January to July 6 during a hearing in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday.

Corbett is charged with killing James Miller and injuring his wife in 2011.

Attorney Peter Britton told the court he needs more time to prepare a defense for Corbett, including resolving some issues and securing expert witnesses potentially from out of state.

“We’re going to need some time,” Britton said.

County Prosecutor Vicki Becker said she understood the request, though she preferred an earlier date for the trial and suggested March 23 if that was available.

“But July 6 is something we could live with if we needed to,” Becker said.

Though he agreed the case should be resolved sooner than later, Judge Michael Christofeno said March 23 wouldn’t work as a new trial date.

He accepted Britton’s request and moved the trial from its current start date of Jan. 6 to Monday, July 6. Christofeno also pointed out he likely won’t grant any more requests to reschedule the trial except in the case of extreme circumstances.

“I mentioned an act of God to my client this morning,” Britton replied, describing how he anticipated the trial likely wouldn’t be moved again.

Corbett is charged with murder and attempted murder after Goshen College professor James Miller was killed and his wife Linda was seriously injured during a burglary at their home along Wildwood Court in October 2011. Corbett was 16 years old at the time.

He was arrested seven years later in October 2018 when an apparent lead pointed investigators to Corbett as the suspect. Public records, including the probable cause affidavit, which provides details to legally support the arrest, were sealed when the case was filed. Those documents remain sealed.

Meanwhile, after rescheduling the trial, Christofeno is still expected to make a decision this month on whether to grant or deny Britton’s motion to suppress DNA evidence in the case.

In a document filed in June, Britton argued the evidence was collected unconstitutionally, saying a detective conducted constitutionally illegal searches at Corbett’s house, including gathering trash. Britton also said the application for a search warrant failed to justify a search since the suspicion for pulling the trash wasn’t clearly stated; information on what the tip was and who gave it to police wasn’t provided; and details on obtaining and analyzing DNA evidence were also lacking.

Britton and Becker presented their cases on the motion in October. Christofeno took the arguments under advisement and has until Dec. 31 to issue a decision, according to court information.

ROBBERY HEARING

Saul Rodriguez Jr., 39, of Goshen, appeared for an initial hearing to face a Level 3 felony charge of armed robbery.

Rodriguez is accused of holding up a man and stealing his iPhone in downtown Goshen last Saturday night. The victim told police a man in a dark hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants came up to him at Third Street and Lincoln Avenue, poked him with an object in his coat pocket, took his phone and walked away, Goshen police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

A short time later, police found Rodriguez, who matched the suspect’s description, outside Kroger along Chicago Avenue at a pallet of salt bags near the main entrance, the affidavit shows.

Police approached Rodriguez outside the store and searched him, but didn’t find the victim’s phone or a knife in his pockets. However, police had earlier seen Rodriguez place a salt bag in “an odd position” on the pallet. They checked the stack and found an iPhone under the bag, which the victim later identified as his, according to the affidavit.

Rodriguez was arrested at the scene and jailed.

During the hearing, Christofeno entered a not guilty plea on Rodriguez’s behalf, appointed a public defender to the case, took his request for a bond reduction under consideration and scheduled his trial to begin April 20.

INITIAL HEARINGS

Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday. Among them:

• Derek Messimore, 40, of Osceola, appeared for an initial hearing to face a Level 6 felony charge of resisting arrest.

Messimore is accused of refusing to pull over the car he was driving for a traffic stop and led Goshen police on a high-speed pursuit in the early morning hours of Nov. 26. The chase wound several miles through the city, up C.R. 17, onto Ind. 120, and into Bristol, where Messimore stopped and was arrested. Stop sticks had shredded the front tires of his car, according to Goshen police in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Christofeno entered a not guilty plea on Messimore’s behalf and appointed a public defender to the case.

He then ordered the case transferred to Elkhart County Superior Court 3 to align with another case against Messimore there. Messimore noted Judge Teresa Cataldo is serving as special judge on the other case due to a conflict of interest in Circuit Court.

Christofeno noted he couldn’t remember why he was disqualified to hear the other case.

• Lytarius King, 38, of Elkhart, appeared for an initial hearing to face a Level 2 felony charge of dealing a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of dealing marijuana.

Elkhart police found baggies of Percocet, Adderall, Quetiapine and ecstasy, along with several grams of marijuana in King’s jacket pocket and in a car he rode in when he was arrested Nov. 20, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Christofeno entered a not guilty plea on King’s behalf, took his request for a bond reduction under consideration and scheduled April 20 as the date for his trial to begin. King stated he plans to hire a private attorney for his case.

• David Thomas, 66, of Nappanee, appeared for an initial hearing to face a Level 5 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

Thomas was arrested by Nappanee police after the drugs were found during the search of a home in the 400 block of Elm Street on Nov. 19.

• Benjamin Morris, 30, of Elkhart, appeared for an initial hearing to face a Level 2 felony charge of dealing methamphetamine, two Level 6 felony counts of possession of cocaine and possession of a syringe and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

Morris was arrested by Elkhart police following a traffic stop Nov. 25, court documents show.

Christofeno entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Thomas and Morris, and appointed public defenders to their cases. He also scheduled April 20 as the date for their trials to begin.

GUILTY PLEA

Domonic Wilson, 27, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty to a Level 5 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

The possession charge was reduced from a dealing charge and a third count of dealing marijuana was dismissed. Terms of Wilson’s sentence are up to the court’s discretion as part of the plea agreement.

Wilson admitted he had less than five grams of meth on him when he ran from Elkhart police following a traffic stop in February.

Christofeno accepted the plea and convicted Wilson. He scheduled Jan. 9 as the date to sentence him.