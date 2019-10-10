GOSHEN — An Elkhart woman’s murder trial was pushed back a few months into early next year as legal work continues in the case.

One of the attorneys for Knesha Carruthers, 33, sought a delay during a hearing in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday.

Attorney Mark Altenhof explained the legal team in the case is still preparing its defense, including interviews with witnesses and research into a mental health issue.

Carruthers is charged with murder, accused of stabbing and killing her husband, Jimmie Lee Gillam, 33, during a dispute at their home along West Jefferson Street in Elkhart July 27.

In a notice filed in September, Altenhof stated plans to pursue a case that Carruthers acted in self-defense and experienced battered women’s syndrome.

With no objection from the prosecution, Judge Michael Christofeno accepted Altenhof’s request and rescheduled the trial from Nov. 4 to Feb. 17, 2020.

SENTENCING

Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday.

Among them, Brent Ottman, 26, Elkhart, was sentenced to seven years in prison and a year of probation in a drug possession case.

Ottman had pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to a Level 4 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine in a case from last December and admitted he violated his probation in another case.

As part of the plea agreement, the drug possession count led to a six-year prison sentence with placement in a therapeutic addictions program. The remainder of Ottman’s probation was also suspended, and he was ordered to serve another year in prison and a year back on probation.

That sentence would run in addition to another sentence he’s ordered to serve in a case in Elkhart County Superior Court 6.

INITIAL HEARINGS

• Tony Parish, 27, Elkhart, appeared for an initial hearing in a case charging him with a misdemeanor count of battery stemming from a jailhouse fight.

Parish was charged after Elkhart County police investigated accusations he punched, kneed and bit an inmate multiple times at the Elkhart County Jail Oct. 6. The fight started as Parish allegedly confronted the inmate, accusing him of spreading rumors about his sexuality, the probable cause affidavit in the case shows.

Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Parish’s behalf and appointed a public defender to the case. He also scheduled a bench trial to begin Jan. 6, 2020. The date aligns with the trial date for three other cases in which Parish faces charges that include battery, criminal recklessness, marijuana dealing, intimidation and resisting arrest, court information shows.

• Jesse Miller, 31, Middlebury, appeared for an initial hearing in a case charging him with misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

Miller was arrested by Goshen police following a traffic stop at Indiana Avenue and Pike Street on Oct. 5.

Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Miller’s behalf, appointed a public defender to the case and scheduled Feb. 17, 2020 as the date for a bench trial.

• Willie Conner Jr., 24, Elkhart, appeared for an initial hearing in a case charging him with a Level 5 felony count of possession of a handgun with a prior felony conviction, and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

Conner was arrested during a foot pursuit in Elkhart after Elkhart police said he ran during a traffic stop Oct 3.

Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea Conner’s behalf and took his request for a bond reduction under consideration. Conner said he plans to hire a private attorney.

• His trial was scheduled for Dec. 9 and will be aligned with a bench trial he already faces on that date in a misdemeanor marijuana possession case.