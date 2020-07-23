GOSHEN — A Goshen man is now set to face trial next February in the shooting death of another man earlier this year.

Reynaldo Marin, 21, appeared Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court for an initial hearing following his arrest last week.

Marin is charged with a Level 5 felony count of reckless homicide. He allegedly shot and killed Jordan Garcia, 26, of Goshen, the night of March 3 at an apartment home, 617 S. Ninth St.

Marin told investigators he was in the apartment while Garcia was standing on the porch, knocking on the door. Identifying Garcia as a member of a rival gang, Marin said he grabbed a gun, opened the door, and there was a short scuffle. Marin then allegedly opened fire multiple times, shooting Garcia on the porch, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.

Suspect charged in the shooting death of a man in Goshen Update: Marin was booked into the Elkhart County Jail Wednesday and is in custody on a $100,000 bond.

Garcia died a short time later at Goshen Hospital.

During the court hearing, Judge Michael Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Marin’s behalf and scheduled his trial to begin Feb. 1, 2021.

Marin remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.

GUILTY PLEA

Several other hearings were held Thursday in Circuit Court. Among them, Jesse Miller, 32, of Middlebury, admitted to drinking and driving in two recent incidents.

Miller pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement in one case from October 2019, and then to another misdemeanor OWI count from an arrest in January. A third OWI charge and another case involving a traffic crime would be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

With the guilty plea, Miller also admitted he violated his probation in a robbery case to which he pleaded guilty in 2013. He did time in prison until about August 2018, according to court and prison information.

Miller faces two years of probation for the OWI cases, and he’d stay on probation in the robbery case with a commitment to remain in a substance abuse program as part of the plea agreement.

Christofeno took the deal under advisement, saying he wants to wait a bit and see how Miller progresses in the program before deciding whether to accept it. The judge did schedule Sept. 3 as the sentencing date.