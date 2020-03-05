Trial date set for man charged with helping move murder victim's body

GOSHEN — An August trial date now awaits a man accused of helping an Elkhart woman hide the body of a man she killed two years ago.
Ronald Feller, 62, appeared Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court for an initial hearing in his case.
Feller is charged with a Level 5 felony count of assisting a criminal who committed murder and a misdemeanor count of failing to report a body.
He allegedly helped Cindy Goodwin, of Elkhart, move the body of John Mullins after she shot and killed the victim in her apartment along Visscher Drive on April 1, 2018. Investigators said Goodwin and Feller first tried to put Mullins’ body in her car, but were unable to. They then wrapped the corpse in a blanket, dragged it to a wooded area nearby and left it there, partially covered with foliage, the probable cause affidavit in the case states.
Police found Mullins’ body several hours later as they investigated a shooting report.
Goodwin, 52, pleaded guilty to murder during a Feb. 6 hearing. About one month earlier, in January, she told investigators Feller helped her move the body, and Feller gave a similar account, the affidavit shows.
Judge Michael Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Feller’s behalf during Thursday’s hearing. He scheduled Aug. 24 as the date for Feller’s trial to begin.
The judge also appointed a public defender to the case and took Feller’s request for a bond reduction under consideration.
Feller was booked into jail on a $100,000 bond last Friday, a couple days after the case was filed. The court case lists him with a Shipshewana address, while jail information shows an Elkhart address for him.
Goodwin is scheduled to be sentenced March 26 following her plea. She faces 45 years in prison and 10 years of probation.
GUILTY PLEA
Several other hearings were held Thursday in Circuit Court.
Among them, Lashi Lewis, of Elkhart, admitted to her role in a string of robberies that targeted owners of mobile phones.
Lewis pleaded guilty to two Level 3 felony counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury.
The 20-year-old faces a sentence with a cap of five years on prison time for both charges, as part of the plea agreement. Attorneys will be able to argue whether the time on each charge would be served consecutively or at the same time. A theft charge was also dismissed in the case.
Lewis admitted she took mobile phones by force from two people in early 2018 while riding with two other defendants. She had set up deals to purchase the devices from people who were selling them through Facebook.
In one incident that January, she was a passenger in an SUV when she snatched a phone from a 13-year-old boy’s hand while he stood outside. She had also grabbed his hand, and the boy was dragged several feet as the SUV drove off, investigators said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Then, that February, Lewis was again a passenger in the SUV in a deal where a woman said Lewis got out of the vehicle and attacked her before stealing her phone. The woman told police a man in the SUV, Vandre Pittman, of Elkhart, threatened her with a gun before the vehicle drove away.
Christofeno accepted Lewis’ plea and convicted her. He then set April 16 as the date to sentence her.
Pittman, 22, was also charged in the case and pleaded guilty Jan. 30 to two Level 3 felony counts of robbery. He’s scheduled to be sentenced March 26 in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
A third man in the case, Davon Pompey, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty to a theft charge in August 2018 and was sentenced to probation.
SENTENCING
Simon Ugarte, 34, of Goshen, was sentenced to four years in prison in a drug-dealing case from nearly 13 years ago.
Ugarte pleaded guilty to a Class C felony charge of possession of cocaine in January, admitting he had a quantity of the drug in May 2007. The case against him was filed that year, but he wasn’t arrested until June 2019.
As part of his plea, two other felony counts of dealing cocaine were dismissed. The sentence in this case will run concurrent to a two-year prison sentence Ugarte received in December after he pleaded guilty to a forgery charge in Elkhart County Superior Court 2 in a case also from 2007.
INITIAL HEARINGS
• Daniel Bradford, 19, of Goshen, appeared for an initial hearing while facing a Level 5 felony charge of robbery and misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and resisting arrest.
Bradford and his teenage girlfriend allegedly stole items from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, on Feb. 26. Store staff confronted Bradford and the girl as they tried to leave. Bradford allegedly pushed past them and shoved a security employee out of his way before fleeing with the items, Goshen police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
As police responded to the theft report, they stopped the car Bradford was allegedly seen leaving the store in. During the stop in the 2400 block of Elkhart Road, police said Bradford confronted officers, and he was arrested at the scene.
In court, Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Bradford’s behalf, and then scheduled Aug. 24 as the date for his trial to begin.
• Keshena Martin, 38, of Elkhart, appeared for an initial hearing while charged with a Level 4 felony count of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Martin was arrested Feb. 25 by Elkhart police following a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Main Street in Elkhart. She was a passenger in the vehicle.
Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf, appointed a public defender to the case and took her request for a bond reduction under consideration. He scheduled Aug. 24 as the date for her trial to begin.
