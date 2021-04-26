Trees up for grabs in Goshen heading into Arbor Day

Dozens of new trees may take root in yards throughout Goshen in the coming days as a local initiative puts saplings into residents’ hands leading up to Arbor Day.
An estimated 75 people visited the Rieth Interpretive Center at Millrace Park on Saturday morning to take advantage of intertwined programs in which a variety of young trees were made available to pick up, take home and plant. Species provided for free through the city included dogwood, hazelnut, sycamore and persimmon saplings, said Goshen’s city forester Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley.
The nonprofit group, Trees for Goshen, also offered species like American plum trees that were a bit more grown.
The initiative helps serve the city’s overall “45 by 45” goal of increasing the tree canopy in Goshen by 45% by 2045, Sawatsky-Kingsley said.
“We have to find ways to get trees into lots of different properties and different places on properties, and we have to do it in an affordable way,” said Sawatsky-Kingsley. “It’s an easy, affordable way to get trees into people’s backyards or their side yards or something like that.”
Brian Yoder-Schlabach and his children, Caleb and Sophie, walked out of the Rieth center carrying two American plum trees and a dogwood sapling. The family expects the young trees to eventually bring additional new life to their yard in Goshen.
“We’re excited to plant them in our yard,” Yoder-Schlabach said. “We’re doing some landscaping, and hopefully in a few years we’ll have some fruit and a place for birds and beauty in our backyard.”
The errand also played into another practical matter.
“And we needed to get out of the house,” Sophie said.
Saturday’s tree pickup wasn’t a one-and-done event for the city. Leading up to Arbor Day on April 30, young trees for planting will be available for residents all week, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., at the Rieth Center, 410 W. Plymouth Ave. It will also run Sat., May 1 from 9 a.m.–noon.
Additionally, Sawatsky-Kingsley said residents can have some fun with what he described as a “tree-”sure hunt out of the Rieth Center. Third graders from Chamberlain and Chandler elementary schools will also have their works of tree art on display in the city in the month of May.
“We’re going to have those in different businesses downtown,” Sawatsky-Kingsley said.
Further details can be found online at www.goshenarborday.com.
