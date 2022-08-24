ELKHART — Country legend Travis Tritt will perform at the Lerner Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
Enjoy a special evening with CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist, Travis Tritt. The show, which will include Tritt's band, will give attendees an opportunity to hear some of the performer's biggest hits, including "T-R-O-U-B-L-E," "It's A Great Day to Be Alive" and "Best of Intentions."
Tritt will also perform favorites off his new album, "Set In Stone," which was just released this year. On Set in Stone, the Grammy winner has delivered the quintessential Travis Tritt album. Opening with the rowdy “Stand Your Ground” and mixing potent love songs like “Leave This World” with searing country rockers like the first single “Ghost Town Nation,” "Set in Stone" pays homage to all sides of Tritt’s musical personality. A member of country music’s much-celebrated Class of ’89 that also includes Clint Black, Garth Brooks, and Alan Jackson, Tritt populated country radio with such hits as “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares),” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” “Help Me Hold On,” “Put Some Drive in Your Country,” and “Can I Trust You with My Heart."
Lerner presale begins at 10 a.m. Aug 25 with code "TROUBLE," and regular ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, August 26. Tickets range from $55 – $95.
For more information or to order tickets call the Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469 or visit them online visit at https://thelerner.com/event/travis-tritt.