LAGRANGE — A travel warning will be issued for LaGrange County beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. This is level red on the state's travel map. Officials will reevaluate road conditions at 8 a.m. Saturday.
A warning is the highest level of local travel advisory, meaning that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only.
During a warning local travel advisory, people are directed to refrain from all travel and follow all necessary measures and directions from emergency operations and properly identified officers.