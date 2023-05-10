GOSHEN — Wakarusa Dime Store, Essenhaus, Elkhart Jazz Festival, Creighton's Crazy Egg Cafe, and the Villages at Winona are just a few local attractions identified by author Jamie Ward in her new book, “100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die.”
Ward stopped into the Elkhart County Convention & Visitor Bureau Wednesday to promote her new book and support tourism in Indiana as National Tourism and Travel Week continues.
A travel writer and blogger, Ward was approached by Reedy Press, which produces travel books for a nationwide audience, to compile a book on Indiana attractions for its “100 Things” series. The publisher already has books for the Indianapolis and Fort Wayne areas. It took her six months to put the book together between research and revisiting places she was considering including.
The book was released in September.
“It was really hard to narrow it down,” she said.
Instead, in some sections, she adds notes, amounting to a true total of 300 locations mentioned in the book. Even then, she didn’t include everything.
“I tried to really spread it about among all the cities,” she said. “In fact, I had a Google Map that I mapped out everything to make sure that it was really fair. I visited every county in the state. ... Every county has something. I really believe you can find something in every city, town, and every unincorporated area.”
Even since writing the book, Ward says she’s discovered even more interesting places that she blogs about.
“I wanted to include some iconic Indiana things, but I didn’t want it to be so iconic that it was expected,” she said.
Instead of the Indy 500 Motor Speedway, for example, she wrote about the Indianapolis 500 Museum and its Kiss the Bricks Tour.
“They will take you in a little shuttle and behind the scenes and there’s no crowds, there’s no people — you aren’t seeing the race, but you’re seeing all the things behind the scenes and learning about the history,” Ward said. “And they’re taking you right on the tracks where you can go to the bricks and do the tradition. You can actually kiss the bricks if you want. … To me, that’s cooler than actually attending the race.”
Her books are available on Amazon, through her blog "Cornfields and High Heels," at Fables Book Store in Goshen or at Wakarusa Dime Store.
All week long, the Elkhart County Convention & Visitor Bureau is promoting Elkhart County with giveaways and opportunities for the community to come in and gather travel pamphlets and learn more about hospitality locally. There’s a multitude of ways to explore and learn about the history of the region.
The bureau even boasts a free Heritage Trail audio download that guides the travelers through a three-hour tour of Elkhart County alone.
“I grew up in this area and I thought I knew this area,” said Terry Mark, director Of Communications and Public Relations for the Elkhart County Convention & Visitor Bureau. “When I started working here, I put the CD in my car and I started driving and hearing stories that I’d never heard before. Of course, some stuff you do know, but also you hear about places where you’re like, ‘I didn’t know that.’ ... For example, there’s some stuff about Bristol. It wasn’t just Bristol — there was another town here.”