On Wednesday afternoon LaGrange County issued a travel warning, red level (highest), effective at 10 p.m. Wednesday, with a re-evaluation set for Thursday at 10 a.m.
This means that motorists are "directed to refrain from all travel, comply with emergency measures, co-operate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans, and to obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified offices," according to a county alert statement.
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office issued a travel advisory watch Wednesday afternoon, which means only essential travel (to and from work or in emergency situations) is recommended.
For more information, visit: https://www.in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.